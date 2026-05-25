7 Whole Foods Bakery Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

Whole Foods is known for its robust assortment of organic, better-for-you products as well as its prepared foods and famed salad bar. A section of the chain that perhaps doesn't get as much love is its bakery, specifically the cookies Whole Foods has to offer. To that end, I took it upon myself to sample seven cookies found within Whole Foods' bakery department and rank them accordingly.

To narrow this down, I opted for cookies that were baked in-store and were available in the bakery section. This means anything sold under other brands, including the in-house 365 brand, was off-limits. Some cookies were available in the bakery case in individual portions, while a couple had to be purchased in multi-packs. Some flavors were also offered in mini sizes, but I opted to go the full-size route for the best experience.

Before reading on, it's important to note that none of the cookies offered by Whole Foods were bad. Some were simply better executed than others and are worth their premium price tag. With everyone tightening their belts when it comes to the grocery budget, it's better to know which cookies are worth the splurge and which you can probably skip or save for another time.