The Difference Between Sugar And Snickerdoodle Cookies

When do the differences between two types of cookies hit the point where one stops being a version of something and becomes its own thing? Sugar cookies are so simple that they feel like they could be the basis for every other cookie out there, but nobody in their right mind would call a chocolate chip cookie a type of sugar cookie. These distinctions are undoubtedly a bit arbitrary, and in the end, it all seems to come down to what you are primarily looking for in a cookie.

An oatmeal cookie should be about oatmeal, and a black and white cookie should be all about showcasing those dueling flavors on the same baked good. And we can all probably agree that we're looking for something very specific from both sugar cookies and snickerdoodles, despite how similar the two are when they start their journey to the oven. It's a bit reductive to say that sugar cookies are about sugar, but the properties of granulated white sugar really do inform every aspect of them.

It creates their clean, sweet flavor and the specific textural contrast that makes them so satisfying to eat. Snickerdoodles' name doesn't give much away except for one thing: These cookies are all about fun and they should have a vibrant flavor that represents that. Sugar cookies are generalists and snickerdoodles are specialists — and each has different characteristics that help them fill these respective roles.