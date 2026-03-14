27 Irresistible Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Who doesn't love a chocolate chip cookie? That combination of chewy-crisp dough and decadent, melty chocolate is hard to beat, and as baked goods go, cookies are some of the easiest treats to whip up.
We've sampled rather a lot of these chocolate-loaded creations in our time, and there's certainly no single way to craft this beloved bake. Chocolate chip cookies come in many forms, from the traditional golden, vanilla-flavored rounds studded with dark chocolate to those that feature unconventional add-ins like oats, banana, coconut, and alternative flours. Some pack extra crunch thanks to chopped nuts or sweet toffee bits, while others offer a more rustic, crumbly texture, or even ditch the standard round cookie format altogether. As long as you're piling in those sweet, chocolatey morsels, there's plenty of room to get creative.
However you prefer your cookies, we guarantee we've got a recipe to suit your taste. In this lineup, there's the perfect mix of classic, crowd-pleasing favorites, and outside-of-the-box options for when you're in the mood to try something new. So, take your pick from this mouth-watering selection of cookie recipes, and your next baking session is sure to be a success.
1. Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
Don't want the fuss of rolling individual cookie dough balls? That's no problem. Just bake your chocolate chip cookie dough in a skillet instead. This way, you'll get a single, supersized cookie that can be sliced up and shared. Baking one large cookie also means the center of the dough remains gloriously gooey, while the top becomes crisp and golden. This chocolatey treat is best served warm with generous scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Recipe: Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
2. Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Incorporating brown butter is an amazing way to elevate a basic chocolate chip cookie recipe. This gives the cookies an irresistibly nutty, caramel-like taste that really takes them to the next level of deliciousness. And, it'll only add a few extra minutes to your prep process. You'll simply heat butter in a saucepan until it takes on a deep brown color and rich, toasty aroma. Let it cool a little before combining it with the other cookie dough ingredients, then chill, roll, and bake everything as normal.
3. Elevated Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookie
Crumbl's classic chocolate chip offering is a fan favorite for good reason, prized for its pleasingly soft texture. These thick, generously portioned cookies are also incredibly easy to recreate at home, requiring basic pantry staples and around 30 minutes of your time. The dough doesn't require chilling, and using milk chocolate chips keeps things sweet and indulgent. These ones are perfect for dunking into a glass of milk, or even transforming into a decadent ice cream sandwich.
4. Extra-Large Chocolate Chip Cookies
This gourmet-style cookie recipe comes from renowned French pastry chef Jacques Torres; his unique approach ensures that every bite is packed with rich, chocolatey flavor. For the ultimate chewy texture, Torres recommends using a mixture of bread flour and cake flour. And, his version doesn't feature standard chocolate chips, but instead calls for large chocolate discs (with a cacao content of at least 60%). As the discs melt in the oven, they form generous pools of chocolatey goodness throughout the cookies, giving the chewy treats a wonderfully rich taste.
5. Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
These thick, chewy cookies are an ideal pick for anyone with a sweet tooth. They not only come studded with semisweet chocolate chips, but also with buttery toffee bits. These golden morsels bring extra crunch and richness to every bite, while boosting the overall sweetness and adding heaps of visual appeal. This cookie recipe otherwise takes a classic approach, with a delicious vanilla-flavored dough and a simple method that'll only require 25 minutes of your time.
Recipe: Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
6. Cakey And Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Can't decide between cakey and crispy cookies? Thankfully, you can make both in one baking session! This recipe splits the chocolate chip cookie dough into two batches — one with room temperature butter, and the other with melted butter and a little less sugar. The former yields thicker, cakier cookies, while the latter creates thin and crispy treats. Both versions are, of course, loaded with chocolate and sweet vanilla flavor, so whichever version you prefer, indulgence is guaranteed.
7. Double Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies
Miso might seem like an unlikely addition to chocolate chip cookies, but this umami-packed condiment is a game-changer for anyone who loves combining sweet and salty flavors. By incorporating both white and brown miso into the otherwise fairly traditional cookie dough, you'll add a subtle savory depth that works to enhance the sweetness of the other ingredients, without completely overpowering that beloved cookie flavor. The finished cookies really are the epitome of elegance, garnished with a sprinkling of flaky smoked sea salt.
8. Copycat Levain Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Best known for their gooey center and impressively thick, chunky appearance, Levain cookies have achieved cult status across the U.S. and beyond. And yes, you can totally make your own version from the comfort of your kitchen. With this style of cookie, there's no need for any fancy ingredients or techniques. It's simply all about getting the ratios of the butter, sugar, and flour just right, and being generous with those leavening agents and chocolate chips. Give this recipe a try, and you definitely won't be disappointed.
9. Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
The sweet, tropical taste of coconut pairs beautifully with chocolate's richness. This delicious duo makes fantastic additions to cookie dough, with the desiccated coconut adding texture, and the slight bitterness of dark chocolate chips balancing that extra injection of sweetness. Ready in under 30 minutes, these serve as a unique, flavor-packed alternative to your typical batch of chocolate chip cookies, and still maintain that all-important fuss-free prep method.
Recipe: Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies
10. Stuffed Chocolate Chip And Hazelnut Cookies
To make your next batch of chocolate chip cookies extra special, try stuffing them with a rich, gooey filling. Nutella is the go-to here, which adds its signature nutty, chocolatey taste, and becomes delightfully melty as the cookies bake. We also throw in chopped hazelnuts, which add satisfying crunch and a touch of sophistication, all while tying the flavors together. The result is a batch of bakery-worthy cookies with a decadent surprise inside that are well worth the extra effort during prep.
11. Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Following a plant-based diet doesn't mean having to miss out on the deliciousness of chocolate chip cookies. Here, we use vegan-friendly versions of both the butter and chocolate chips, and swap the usual egg for a flax egg. A dash of cinnamon also gives the dough a hint of warmth that blends beautifully with the rich chocolate. Once baked, the cookies come out thick, sweet, chewy, and just as tempting as their egg- and dairy-containing counterparts.
Recipe: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
12. Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies
Quinoa isn't just for salads and grain bowls. This hearty superfood also works surprisingly well as an addition to cookie dough. The cooked and cooled quinoa is simply stirred into the dough just before folding in the chocolate chips and chilling everything. The quinoa gives the cookies a welcome boost of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, adds texture, and makes each bite feel a little lighter. And, don't worry, there's still plenty of sweetness here too, with loads of dark chocolate chips studding each chewy, golden round.
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies
13. Ooey-Gooey Viral Crookies
If you're yet to sample the spectacular creation that is the "crookie," you're missing out. This creative hybrid bake combines buttery, flaky croissants with chewy, chocolate-loaded cookie dough, and the result is as epic as you'd expect. You'll mix up chocolate chip cookie dough as normal, and use this to stuff and top halved croissants (store-bought is fine). Finish each with a sprinkle of walnut crumble, and bake the crookies until golden and gooey. If you've been looking for an excuse to have cookies for breakfast, this is your sign.
Recipe: Ooey-Gooey Viral Crookies
14. Best Cowboy Cookies
These cowboy cookies are rustic, chewy, and packed with flavorful mix-ins; plus, they're a fun twist on your average chocolate chip cookie recipe. The base of the dough features the usual suspects like butter, sugar, flour, and egg, but these cookies get their unique flavor and texture from a few transformative extras. Rolled oats boost the chewiness, coconut adds its distinct tropical taste, and pecans bring a moreish nutty crunch. These additions all complement the semisweet chocolate chips brilliantly, creating an undeniably satisfying batch of treats.
Recipe: Best Cowboy Cookies
15. Red Velvet Cookies
These striking red velvet cookies capture all the key elements of the iconic cake, with a subtle chocolate-vanilla flavor, a vibrant red hue, and contrasting pops of white. The cookie dough features a dash of cocoa powder (just enough to add depth without overpowering the taste of the vanilla) and a few drops of red food coloring. White chocolate chips also replace the usual dark or semisweet varieties, adding heaps of creamy sweetness and making the cookies look stunning, too. We're obsessed with that bold color and chewy, crackly texture.
Recipe: Red Velvet Cookies
16. The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie
If you're somewhat of a traditionalist when it comes to chocolate chip cookies, this is the recipe for you. These cookies are made with all of the classic ingredients and really nail the chewy-crisp brief. They're golden around the edges yet gooey in the middle, and the chocolate-to-dough ratio is just right. Feel free to use either chopped chocolate or chips here, depending on your preference, and top each freshly baked cookie with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt to balance the sweetness.
Recipe: The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie
17. Rich Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
These cookies are a chocoholic's dream. They're not only studded with chocolate chips, but also load chocolatey flavor into the dough itself. It's a simple case of incorporating cocoa powder into the dry ingredient mixture before you bring everything together into a smooth dough and fold in the chips. If you want to take things to the next level, you could even throw in some white chocolate chips for a triple chocolate sensation.
18. 3-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
For a healthier take on chocolate chip cookies, try whipping up this easy three-ingredient version. Made with ripe bananas, oats, and chocolate chips, these chewy bites contain significantly less refined sugar than most traditional cookies, and come together in no time at all. The bananas bring plenty of natural sweetness, and once mashed up, they act as a binder for the oats and chocolate. Once baked, these versatile cookies are equally satisfying for breakfast or an afternoon snack as they are for dessert.
19. Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oats are the perfect tool for adding texture to cookies. Their natural chewiness makes things feel far heartier, and also boosts the fiber content of your bakes. While they're often paired with spices and raisins, oats shine in chocolate chip cookies, too, and this recipe perfectly showcases just how delicious this combination can be. And, you can absolutely pair the oats with other mix-ins if desired, such as M&M'S, crushed candy canes, or butterscotch chips.
Recipe: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
20. Chewy Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies
These mouth-watering cookies are full of crunchy, nutty goodness. They take a classic vanilla cookie dough and load it with shredded coconut, chopped toasted almonds, and semisweet chocolate chips. It's an indulgent, beautifully balanced trio of mix-ins that takes things from basic to elevated, fitting in seamlessly to the sweet, golden base. To give your cookies the ultimate crispy exteriors and soft middles, we highly recommend chilling the dough overnight before baking.
21. Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies
Combining chocolate and nuts is really a no-brainer, and in cookies, pecans stand out as one of the most delicious accompaniments to the traditional semisweet chocolate chips. This recipe brings all the sweet, nutty crunch of the Nestle's original Toll House Cookie recipe. But we enhance the flavor of this iconic bake even further by browning the butter beforehand. This adds an extra layer of nuttiness and toasty depth that complements the pecans exceptionally well, yielding an utterly irresistible batch of cookies.
22. Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
In this creative take on chocolate chip cookies, the classic treat gets a refreshing makeover, thanks to the addition of chopped Andes mint thins. These much-loved candies sandwich a smooth, mint-flavored filling between layers of chocolate, and they're ideal for adding bursts of cool, creamy sweetness to your cookies. We also incorporate cocoa powder into the cookie dough, creating a double chocolate delight, and press extra mints on top of the cookies post-baking to amp up the presentation.
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
23. Chocolate Chip Cookie In A Mug
When you're craving chocolate chip cookies but don't fancy prepping an entire batch, it's time to reach for a trusty mug. By combining butter, sugar, vanilla, flour, and baking powder directly in the mug, you'll create a smooth dough that's ready for adorning with sweet chocolate chips. After a brief stint in the microwave, the dough will be crisp and golden on top and slightly gooey beneath, while the chocolate becomes gloriously melty. Finished with a scoop of ice cream, this makes for a wonderfully hassle-free dessert.
Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie In A Mug
24. Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies
While all-purpose flour tends to be the go-to, almond flour serves as an excellent alternative in chocolate chip cookies. Since almond flour is naturally gluten-free, it's an ideal swap for those catering to various dietary requirements, and it'll enhance the flavor and texture of the cookies, too. These almond flour cookies pack significantly more protein than most standard versions and boast a rich, nutty taste. Texture-wise, they're a little more tender, offering a delicate, melt-in-the-mouth crumb that'll have you reaching for more.
25. Gingerbread White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fans of festive flavors will love these spicy gingerbread white chocolate chip cookies. Enhanced with warming cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, they bring all the cozy vibes, and the white chocolate chips create pockets of creamy sweetness throughout. This recipe delivers that signature crunch on the outside and gooeyness in the middle, and the cookies are especially comforting when enjoyed slightly warm, so the chocolate is still a little soft and melty. Yum!
26. Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle
This crunchy twist on chocolate chip cookies transforms the usually chewy bake into a chocolate-studded brittle. Leaving out the egg yields a crisp, crumbly texture, perfect for breaking into shards. For a serious hit of chocolatey goodness, we add milk, dark, and white chocolate into the mixture, but the recipe is very much open to customization. Feel free to throw in chopped nuts, shredded coconut, peanut butter chips, or other chopped candies if you'd like.
27. Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
These chewy, spiced pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are the ultimate fall-inspired treat. Convenient canned pumpkin puree keeps the dough tender, and a blend of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg adds plenty of warmth. The rich, melty semisweet chocolate chips bring a welcome dose of decadence and work to amplify the natural sweetness of the pumpkin and vanilla, resulting in a comforting, well-rounded flavor that's sure to delight.
Recipe: Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
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