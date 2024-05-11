Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies Recipe

While these cookies are already more nutritious than regular chocolate chip cookies thanks to the quinoa, there are a few changes or additions you can make to make them even healthier. Instead of using all-purpose flour, you could consider using whole-grain flour for more fiber and nutrients. You could also make these entirely gluten-free by swapping the all-purpose flour for quinoa flour and making a completely quinoa-based cookie. Instead of using granulated sugar, you could use a natural sweetener like honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar. You could also replace some of the butter in the recipe with unsweetened applesauce, mashed avocado, or a nut butter, such as peanut butter, for a more complex flavor.

As for additions, you can keep the chocolate chips and also add in some chopped nuts (like almonds or pecans) or dried fruits (like cranberries). If you are adding something in, Morone explains that "you should stick to adding about ½ cup or less of nuts or fruits. You don't want to have too many extra things in the batter or they will bake unevenly." You could also leave out the chocolate chips entirely and just swap in nuts or fruit, which Morone says will "make it perfect for breakfast cookie that you could grab and go on your way out the door, but it will still serve as a healthy breakfast."