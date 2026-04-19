12 Insomnia Cookie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

For those who don't feel like making their own cookies, or simply have a hankering for cookies in the wee hours of the morning (depending on location), Insomnia Cookies is here to answer the call. The cookie chain began in a dorm room in 2003, Insomnia Cookies has since expanded to over 200 locations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. One of the differentiating factors from other cookie chains is that, at Insomnia Cookies, every cookie is served warm, giving it that fresh-out-of-the-oven feel. Indeed, even a mediocre cookie tastes miles better when it's been gently heated to ooey-gooey perfection, and this may be why its frequently been crowned as one of the best cookie chains in the U.S.

As a baker who has whipped up more than a few batches of cookies in my time and prides myself on finding the best recipes for certain flavors, I took it upon myself –– with the aid of some eager friends and family –– to taste and rank 12 of Insomnia Cookies' creations. From the classic to the more unusual, we nibbled, noshed, and noted what made these cookies a success, or what rendered them pretty lackluster. (None were total failures –– they're still cookies, after all.) Flavor and texture were the primary ranking factors here, as well as freshness (i.e., stale cookies need not apply). While we all tried not to compare these cookies to any we had previously encountered, certain classic flavors, like chocolate chunk or peanut butter, did face more rigorous standards by virtue of being varieties we had all tried many times before.