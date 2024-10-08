Whole Foods Promises To Fix The Problem With Its Berry Chantilly Cake
You might be familiar with all of the foodies who were up in arms about the changes Whole Foods recently made to its well-known Berry Chantilly Cake in recent weeks. And if not, the grocer made some unappealing changes to its beloved single slices of the pastry that differ from the whole versions of the cake. The change, which put the fruit on the side and used a jam instead of the berries in the pastry, resulted in widespread customer complaints that went viral across social media. Luckily for those with a sweet tooth, Whole Foods has reversed course.
In a statement shared with CNN on October 4, Whole Foods said that it will revert back to serving single slices of its original Berry Chantilly Cake instead of the new recipe found at some of its locations. We've already told you what makes Whole Foods Berry Chantilly Cake so unique before, and we're glad the single slices will be the same quality customers grew used to over the years. As for when the cake slices will return, it should be as soon as this week according to the statement.
The origins of Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake
The popular cake dates back to 2002, when Whole Foods employee Chaya Conrad developed the cake for a location in New Orleans. Eventually, it went widespread and made its way to locations across the country. In addition to full cakes that you can order for parties, it also sells those slices that sparked the recent controversy, and a cupcake version of the pastry. In fact, Conrad told The New York Times that the change makes sense financially when you factor in the cost of seasonal and pricey berries that are used in the recipe.
While you wait for the coveted slices of Berry Chantilly Cake to make its triumphant return to your local Whole Foods, consider our ranking of Whole Foods baked goods to hold you over. Some decadent options that made the top of the list include a lemon cream tart and a slice of key lime pie. And if you don't happen to have a Whole Foods nearby but want a part of the action, make our blueberry and almond Chantilly cake and add the fresh fruits like strawberries that the chain briefly changed — until now.