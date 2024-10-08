Whole Foods Promises To Fix The Problem With Its Berry Chantilly Cake

You might be familiar with all of the foodies who were up in arms about the changes Whole Foods recently made to its well-known Berry Chantilly Cake in recent weeks. And if not, the grocer made some unappealing changes to its beloved single slices of the pastry that differ from the whole versions of the cake. The change, which put the fruit on the side and used a jam instead of the berries in the pastry, resulted in widespread customer complaints that went viral across social media. Luckily for those with a sweet tooth, Whole Foods has reversed course.

In a statement shared with CNN on October 4, Whole Foods said that it will revert back to serving single slices of its original Berry Chantilly Cake instead of the new recipe found at some of its locations. We've already told you what makes Whole Foods Berry Chantilly Cake so unique before, and we're glad the single slices will be the same quality customers grew used to over the years. As for when the cake slices will return, it should be as soon as this week according to the statement.