Does Whole Foods Actually Bake Its Own Bread, Or Does It Come In Frozen?

Whole Foods may have built its reputation on quality produce and natural ingredients, but customers especially consider Whole Foods bakery items to be among the best. Yet as delicious as some of the items are, online speculation has circulated concerning the origin of its breads.

Shoppers have wondered whether bread and other baked goods are handmade in-house, or arrive to the stores frozen. Self-identified Whole Foods employees have written online that some bread varieties are in fact made from scratch at some store locations, while other types of bread arrive to stores frozen, to be heated up on-site. One customer reported on Reddit that they asked a store employee if the breads are made from scratch and learned that it came from a "sister bakery."

To get the facts, Tasting Table reached out to Whole Foods directly. "Our bakery departments bake fresh bread daily, whether it arrives to our stores parbaked or is made from scratch in our stores," stated a Whole Foods spokesperson, indicating that some loaves do arrive pre-made to be heated up at store locations, while other varieties are made from scratch, at least within certain stores.