French-Inspired Ham And Cheese Quesadilla Recipe

Because crepes and quesadillas are often filled with such different ingredients, we don't often think of them as being in the same culinary family. And yet they do have quite a few similarities. Though originating from two different regional cuisines, both crepes and quesadillas feature thin, flour-based exteriors and melty, often cheesy interiors. Still, we don't seem to see crossover recipes featuring the two, and they always remain two distinctly different dishes, often eaten at completely different times of the day. That is, until now, in this recipe that is a perfect marriage of crepes and quesadillas.

Folding the cheesy, creamy ingredients of a ham and cheese crepe into the crispy, structured walls of a fried quesadilla results in a totally new dish that is neither fully French nor Mexican, but is fully delicious. We even take a cue from Taco Bell and add a crispy cheesy layer outside of the quesadilla, and it just so happens that Gruyère is the perfect cheese for the job. And this crunchy exterior combines with the Dijon mustard and bright, briny cornichon mayo to create a tangy but rich meal that is satisfyingly meaty and melty. Flavorful and easy to prepare, this French-inspired ham and cheese quesadilla levels up any lunch or dinner — or even midnight snack.