French-Inspired Ham And Cheese Quesadilla Recipe
Because crepes and quesadillas are often filled with such different ingredients, we don't often think of them as being in the same culinary family. And yet they do have quite a few similarities. Though originating from two different regional cuisines, both crepes and quesadillas feature thin, flour-based exteriors and melty, often cheesy interiors. Still, we don't seem to see crossover recipes featuring the two, and they always remain two distinctly different dishes, often eaten at completely different times of the day. That is, until now, in this recipe that is a perfect marriage of crepes and quesadillas.
Folding the cheesy, creamy ingredients of a ham and cheese crepe into the crispy, structured walls of a fried quesadilla results in a totally new dish that is neither fully French nor Mexican, but is fully delicious. We even take a cue from Taco Bell and add a crispy cheesy layer outside of the quesadilla, and it just so happens that Gruyère is the perfect cheese for the job. And this crunchy exterior combines with the Dijon mustard and bright, briny cornichon mayo to create a tangy but rich meal that is satisfyingly meaty and melty. Flavorful and easy to prepare, this French-inspired ham and cheese quesadilla levels up any lunch or dinner — or even midnight snack.
Gathering the ingredients to make a ham and cheese quesadilla
To make the cornichon mayo that coats the inside of the tortilla, you'll need mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, pepper, and cornichons, which differ slightly from sweet Gherkins but can be swapped in a pinch. From there, you'll need deli-sliced ham (I recommend getting it very thinly sliced), Gruyère cheese, butter, and burrito-sized tortillas. If you're making small, snack-sized quesadillas, you can try the smaller, taco-sized tortillas instead.
Step 1: Stir the mayonnaise together
Stir together the mayonnaise, Dijon, cornichons, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 2: Spread it across the tortilla
Spread the mayonnaise across the tortilla.
Step 3: Cover with cheese
Cover half the tortilla with ½ cup shredded cheese.
Step 4: Layer with ham
Layer ham on top of the cheese.
Step 5: Fold in half
Fold the tortilla in half.
Step 6: Melt butter in a skillet
Melt the butter in a large cast iron skillet over medium-low heat.
Step 7: Begin melting cheese in the skillet
Once the butter is melted, arrange the remaining ½ cup of shredded cheese across the skillet in the shape of the folded tortilla.
Step 8: Add the quesadilla
Add the quesadilla on top of the cheese and press down firmly. Press and cook until the cheese is melted into the bottom of the quesadilla, about 3 minutes.
Step 9: Flip and cook
Flip and cook the other side until the insides are completely melted, about 2 minutes longer.
Step 10: Serve the quesadilla
Remove from the skillet, cut into triangles, and serve.
What pairs well with a quesadilla?
French-Inspired Ham And Cheese Quesadilla Recipe
Gooey Gruyère and salty ham combine with a bright, briny cornichon and Dijon mayo in these easy 15-minute French-inspired ham and cheese quesadillas.
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cornichons (about 6 cornichons)
- 1 clove minced garlic
- ⅛ teaspoon (one pinch) salt
- ⅛ teaspoon (one pinch) black pepper
- 1 burrito-sized tortilla
- 1 cup freshly shredded Gruyère cheese
- 5 slices deli-sliced ham
- 1 tablespoon butter
Directions
- Stir together the mayonnaise, Dijon, cornichons, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
- Spread the mayonnaise across the tortilla.
- Cover half the tortilla with ½ cup shredded cheese.
- Layer ham on top of the cheese.
- Fold the tortilla in half.
- Melt the butter in a large cast iron skillet over medium-low heat.
- Once the butter is melted, arrange the remaining ½ cup of shredded cheese across the skillet in the shape of the folded tortilla.
- Add the quesadilla on top of the cheese and press down firmly. Press and cook until the cheese is melted into the bottom of the quesadilla, about 3 minutes.
- Flip and cook the other side until the insides are completely melted, about 2 minutes longer.
- Remove from the skillet, cut into triangles, and serve.
Do I need to double the sauce recipe to make more than one quesadilla?
This recipe makes one large quesadilla, but by multiplying most of the ingredients by four, you can make four servings. The cornichon mayo, which you could easily use up on one quesadilla, is also enough to stretch into two. Because of this, I'd recommend making the sauce as written if making two quesadillas and doubling it for four.
You can also double the mayo recipe and store it for future use: It's a wonderful addition to quesadillas, crepes, or sandwiches. Chilled in an airtight container, the mayo will last for up to two weeks in the refrigerator thanks to the salt in the mayo, mustard, and pickles acting as a preservative. The sauce pairs perfectly with ham and Gruyère, but it also pairs well with sliced turkey and roast beef. You can also use it on grilled chicken or steak, where the cornichons add a little tangy flavor to the smoky meats. And of course you can also use it my personal favorite way: As a dip for French fries.
How do I keep my quesadilla from falling apart or sticking to the skillet?
Cooking the cheese onto the exterior of the tortilla is a great way to flip your quesadilla routine. It may seem counterintuitive to place the cheese into the skillet before the quesadilla, but this is how restaurants like Taco Bell make the famously cheesy grilled cheese burrito. When the cheese is grilled against the skillet, it crisps while adhering to the tortilla, forming a secondary, cheesy crust. This requires that you keep the skillet just hot enough to melt the cheese before it begins to crisp so that it has a chance to adhere to the tortilla — it also requires using the right skillet to avoid sticking.
If you find that your cheese is not only burning on the bottom, but also causing the tortilla to fall apart, it may be due to the temperature or type of skillet you are using. If the skillet is too hot, the cheese will cook too quickly and crisp before melting onto the tortilla. This method also works best on a cast iron skillet, griddle, or nonstick pan — I don't recommend working with stainless steel as it will be harder to keep the cheese from sticking to the skillet and may result in a messy, broken quesadilla.