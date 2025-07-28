Flip Your Quesadilla Routine With This Crispy Cooking Method

If you're a fan of quesadillas, you're probably a fan of cheese. So the only thing better than a quesadilla that's stuffed with cheese is one that is also crusted with cheese. You'll still use a non-stick pan or griddle to make quesadillas over the stovetop, but cheese-encrusted quesadillas start with frying a thin layer of cheese.

To execute the cheesy crust, you'll want to oil or butter the pan or griddle you're using to ensure the cheese sticks to the tortilla and not the pan. Then, you'll heat the pan over low heat for 5 minutes before adding a flour tortilla to the pan to toast for a minute or two. Initially, placing the tortilla in the pan will create a circular impression that you'll then add shredded cheese to, ensuring that you sprinkle the cheese both within the circle and slightly beyond its perimeter; the circle of cheese should be slightly bigger than the tortilla so that you can get a visual on how well the cheese is browning. Increase the stove heat to medium, top the layer of cheese with the lightly toasted tortilla, followed by another layer of cheese and a second tortilla. The cheese should take a few minutes to brown and become bubbly around the edges, which is your sign to flip the quesadilla to toast the top tortilla and further melt the cheesy interior. The fried cheese should easily lift off the pan with the help of a spatula.