For The Best Quesadillas, Cook Them Like Taco Bell

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When preparing any easy and delicious quesadilla recipes, you might be wondering why they taste different from your favorite fast food varieties. There's a lot to be said for homemade meals, but sometimes chains like Taco Bell seem to have an extra magic touch when it comes to making an irresistible quesadilla. If you want to make a Taco Bell-inspired quesadilla in your own kitchen, it's as simple as using the correct ingredients and the proper cooking technique. Most importantly, melting the cheese before grilling and using a light touch are key.

The quesadillas section of Taco Bell's menu offers diners the choice between cheese, steak, chicken, or cantina chicken. Of the standard quesadillas, the base ingredients included in each are a three-cheese blend of Monterey Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella, and a creamy jalapeño sauce with your choice of added protein. The canita chicken version offers a chipotle sauce instead.

Making one of the highest protein items you can order from Taco Bell begins with a large flour tortilla, sized for a burrito. Following this is a spread of sauce over half the tortilla and a generous sprinkle of cheese. For the cooking process, the tortilla is first placed, open-faced, in a melter to let the cheese warm up before folding the tortilla over and placing it on the grill for a light toasting on either side. This is finished with three gentle slices made into the half-moon-shaped melt already placed in a paper bag.