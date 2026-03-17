For The Best Quesadillas, Cook Them Like Taco Bell
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When preparing any easy and delicious quesadilla recipes, you might be wondering why they taste different from your favorite fast food varieties. There's a lot to be said for homemade meals, but sometimes chains like Taco Bell seem to have an extra magic touch when it comes to making an irresistible quesadilla. If you want to make a Taco Bell-inspired quesadilla in your own kitchen, it's as simple as using the correct ingredients and the proper cooking technique. Most importantly, melting the cheese before grilling and using a light touch are key.
The quesadillas section of Taco Bell's menu offers diners the choice between cheese, steak, chicken, or cantina chicken. Of the standard quesadillas, the base ingredients included in each are a three-cheese blend of Monterey Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella, and a creamy jalapeño sauce with your choice of added protein. The canita chicken version offers a chipotle sauce instead.
Making one of the highest protein items you can order from Taco Bell begins with a large flour tortilla, sized for a burrito. Following this is a spread of sauce over half the tortilla and a generous sprinkle of cheese. For the cooking process, the tortilla is first placed, open-faced, in a melter to let the cheese warm up before folding the tortilla over and placing it on the grill for a light toasting on either side. This is finished with three gentle slices made into the half-moon-shaped melt already placed in a paper bag.
Making a Taco Bell-style quesadilla at home
While you won't have the exact cooking equipment as Taco Bell at home, there are ways to replicate this process with what's on hand. For one, you can either gently melt the cheese in the microwave before folding the tortilla over or using a pan on the stovetop over low heat. Similarly, when it comes to grilling, try using a griddle pan, panini press, or skillet to achieve the light toasting reminiscent of a Taco Bell quesadilla.
Once you've got the cooking process down, there's plenty of room to play with your own customizations and additional ingredients. Though a fast food-style quesadilla would likely utilize bagged pre-shredded cheese, you can elevate the gooey and melty factor by shredding your cheese straight from the block. As far as proteins, Taco Bell offers you the choice between chicken or steak; however, you can always make your own combo quesadilla or change up the proteins to include plant-based crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, or even a portion of grilled seafood.
There are a number of copycat recipes available online for Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño sauce, and bottles of the creamy chipotle sauce are available for purchase. If you want to change up the sauce for something with extra fiber and body, try a crave-worthy guacamole sauce recipe into which you can dip your quesadilla portions. This fast food-inspired meal will bring the tastes of Taco Bell into your home while satisfying your specific quesadilla preferences.