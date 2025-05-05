The 2 Highest Protein Items You Can Order From Taco Bell

Nobody is accusing Taco Bell (or any other fast food chain) of having the healthiest menu out there, but with delicious food and low prices, it can be tough to pass up. If you're set on enjoying a meal from Taco Bell but want to go for the most relatively healthy options available, then the protein quantity might be your best metric to judge by. And while the entire menu runs the nutritional gamut, there are two Taco Bell menu items that stand out as the most protein-packed options: the Grilled Cheese Burrito and the quesadillas.

Taco Bell serves up many varieties of burritos, but with 25 grams of protein, the Grilled Cheese Burrito has the edge over all of the others. However, when it comes to the quesadillas, there's a tie, giving you extra options depending on what sort of filling you're in the mood for. And both quesadillas just barely surpass the Grilled Cheese Burrito with 26 grams of protein each. This is just one of many Taco Bell ordering hacks that everyone should know.