The 2 Highest Protein Items You Can Order From Taco Bell
Nobody is accusing Taco Bell (or any other fast food chain) of having the healthiest menu out there, but with delicious food and low prices, it can be tough to pass up. If you're set on enjoying a meal from Taco Bell but want to go for the most relatively healthy options available, then the protein quantity might be your best metric to judge by. And while the entire menu runs the nutritional gamut, there are two Taco Bell menu items that stand out as the most protein-packed options: the Grilled Cheese Burrito and the quesadillas.
Taco Bell serves up many varieties of burritos, but with 25 grams of protein, the Grilled Cheese Burrito has the edge over all of the others. However, when it comes to the quesadillas, there's a tie, giving you extra options depending on what sort of filling you're in the mood for. And both quesadillas just barely surpass the Grilled Cheese Burrito with 26 grams of protein each. This is just one of many Taco Bell ordering hacks that everyone should know.
The quesadillas give you the most protein bang for your buck
Not counting limited-time and specialty items, there are three standard quesadilla options on the Taco Bell menu: cheese, chicken, and steak. As you might guess, the Cheese Quesadilla contains the least protein with 18 grams. But that's still significantly more protein than most items on the menu can claim — for example, a standard Crunchy Taco only contains 7 grams of protein, while a Bean Burrito delivers 13 grams. Of course, these numbers change if you choose to add extra ingredients or make substitutions.
The Chicken and Steak quesadillas each pack in 26 grams of protein, so you can go with your preferred meat without sacrificing any protein. There is actually another quesadilla that delivers even more protein, but it's a limited time offering and is already gone from some locations. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, which was released alongside five other Caliente items in February 2025, delivers 28 grams of protein, making it the most protein-loaded item on the menu until supplies run out.