Taco Bell Will Reportedly Add New Queso And Churro Flavors In Its Next Menu Drop
Happy Taco Bell New Menu Item Leak Day to all who celebrate! For those who simply cannot imagine partying on their birthday without a fourth meal, you're in luck. Possible items from Taco Bell's new menu have dropped, and they're celebratory in every sense of the word. According to an Instagram post from @markie_devo, new items to expect this month and next month include Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders with Green Chile Queso Sauce and Birthday Cake Churros filled with vanilla frosting.
Starting with the savory, the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders and Green Chile Queso will reportedly be available for early access starting on February 25, 2025, and will then release to everyone on February 27. For the Taco Bell dessert fans, the chain has joined sugary forces with Milk Bar (we reviewed and loved the brand's ready-to-bake cookie dough in 2023) for the birthday cake collab of a lifetime: churros rolled in birthday cake sugar and filled with vanilla frosting. The churros will likely be available from February 20 to March 5, while supplies last.
A new Cantina Chicken Menu might also be coming this month
In addition to the new Crunchwrap Sliders and Birthday Cake Churros, Taco Bell is also spicing up its Cantina Chicken Menu with some new "caliente" items. The six new items include a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl, all topped with a new Caliente Sauce.
For those who have grown to love that spiced, slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, fear not — the new items are made with the same chicken and topped with the same Avocado Salsa Verde, giving a cool and slightly sweet balance to every bite.
Considering the hype that came and has continued with the launch of the Cantina Chicken Menu last March, this menu upgrade is a welcome addition. The Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu will reportedly be available for early access starting on February 25, and will be available for all nationwide starting on February 27. Just another worthwhile reason to "Live Más."