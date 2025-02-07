Taco Bell Will Reportedly Add New Queso And Churro Flavors In Its Next Menu Drop

Happy Taco Bell New Menu Item Leak Day to all who celebrate! For those who simply cannot imagine partying on their birthday without a fourth meal, you're in luck. Possible items from Taco Bell's new menu have dropped, and they're celebratory in every sense of the word. According to an Instagram post from @markie_devo, new items to expect this month and next month include Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders with Green Chile Queso Sauce and Birthday Cake Churros filled with vanilla frosting.

Starting with the savory, the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders and Green Chile Queso will reportedly be available for early access starting on February 25, 2025, and will then release to everyone on February 27. For the Taco Bell dessert fans, the chain has joined sugary forces with Milk Bar (we reviewed and loved the brand's ready-to-bake cookie dough in 2023) for the birthday cake collab of a lifetime: churros rolled in birthday cake sugar and filled with vanilla frosting. The churros will likely be available from February 20 to March 5, while supplies last.