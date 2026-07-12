Salted Chocolate Almond Biscotti Recipe

These salted chocolate almond biscotti have a sophisticated flavor that will appeal to lovers of bitter coffee and salted caramel. They are not cloyingly sweet, and if you like your desserts with a dose of crunch and a bit of bite, then these biscotti are calling your name.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I've made my fair share of sweets that appeal to just about everyone. But the ones that excite me are those that make every bite feel intentional, and which I crave alongside my morning cappuccino. These chocolate biscotti belong to this kind: the desserts that have a surprising element, the baked goods that feel like they're hiding a secret and you just need one more bite to figure out what it is. With dark Dutch-process cocoa, chunks of crunchy almonds, a deep, indulgent ganache coating half the cookie, and a smattering of flaky sea salt that melts on your tongue, these Italian biscotti are layered, complex, and the perfect crossover between salty and sweet.

Born in Tuscany, biscotti are dry cookies baked twice for a signature crunchy texture that makes them perfect for dipping into coffee. Our recipe follows the traditional pattern, while implementing all the necessary tips that help you achieve the perfect biscotti. I wanted to make biscotti that taste good on their own and not just when paired with a drink. That's where the salted ganache sets these apart. The contrast between the crunchy, cocoa-rich cookie and the thick, glossy coating gives you two textures in every bite, and the flaky salt keeps the sweetness from going too far. These are the type of cookies I love having for an afternoon snack, and even feel proud to give to friends. Because baked goods taste better when shared, right?