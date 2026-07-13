24 Quick And Healthy Snack Recipes You Can Make In An Air Fryer

It's snack time, and you're looking for something a little more substantial than a candy bar or a bag of chips. At the same time, you still need it to be quick, and you're looking for a reasonable level of healthiness to boot. When this is the sort of snack you have in mind, an air fryer can really come in handy. You can whip up a surprising number of snacks right in your air fryer, without spending a ton of time prepping. An air fryer can help you get the crispiness you're looking for in a good snack, all while getting your dish piping hot at the same time.

We've compiled a list of some of our best quick and healthy snack recipes you can make in your air fryer. Whether you're hosting a party where you want to serve a variety of snacky food items or you're just trying to make yourself something quick to eat between work-from-home meetings on your busiest day of the week, these recipes will have you covered. Once you start snacking this way — with both nutrition and flavor in mind — you'll never be able to go back to a sad bag of stale chips again.