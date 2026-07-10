Sweet And Tart Berry Key Lime Pie Recipe

With a decadent creamy and zesty filling and a crunchy graham cracker crust, there's really no better summertime dessert than a sweet, tart, and tangy key lime pie. The bright taste of key limes and rich, fluffy whipped topping has become such an iconic pairing that it's hard to stray too far from the famous pie's formula for fear of losing its best qualities. But by adding super-sweet and tart raspberries for a punchy sweetness, the pie becomes next-level good: fun and berry-forward — complete with a pretty pink-ish hue.

In this sweet and tart berry key lime pie, we add homemade raspberry juice to the tart key lime filling, and then complete the custard with a compote of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries for added fruity flavor. The resulting pie has a light pink tint and tastes as pretty as it looks; the raspberry juice adds just the right amount of tart sweetness to the lime. It's a dessert for berry-lovers and a particularly fun way to use up the best of summer's sweetest produce, while still being sure to appeal to fans of a classic key lime pie.