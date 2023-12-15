The Secret To A Perfectly Baked Key Lime Pie Is A Bouncy Center

The best key lime pies taste both sweet and tart — but the pie's texture holds just as much power as flavor. An ideal key lime pie will hover the line with a firm edge but a silky, creamy inside; you want the pie soft and custardy, but still baked and held together. That goal texture, however, can be difficult to decipher. Unlike other pies, where you're often looking for a golden, crusted top, key lime pie gives little visual indication as to when it's ready. That's where textural signs — and a bouncy center — come into play.

To determine if your pie is perfectly baked, simply see how much its center bounces. TikTok user benjaminthebaker recommends home bakers tap the sides of their key lime pies. If the center looks liquid-like and runs easily, it's not done enough. You want it to jiggle slightly in the middle, but without maintaining too much movement. By that same token, if the pie barely shakes, you've likely overdone it. "When the edge starts to puff and crack and the filling barely moves when you nudge the pan, the pie is overbaked and the filling curdles," the TikTokker said in his key lime pie video.

The bounce demonstrates when your pie is perfectly set and ready to eat. As for what gives key lime pie the bounce, the ingredients are to thank.