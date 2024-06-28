The Wiggle Test To Check If Your Key Lime Pie Is Underbaked

Name a better summertime treat than key lime pie — we'll wait. Once your fork slices through that silky, bouncy filling that's exploding with bright lime zesty-ness and luscious sweetness and hits that crunchy graham cracker crust, you're in for a refreshing indulgence. It's a versatile bake, too. You can make a classic key lime pie, turn to a recipe for a key lime pie with lime meringue, or add tart cherries to your key lime pie.

Baking key lime pie is pretty simple when it comes to ingredients — all you need is key lime juice and lime zest, eggs, condensed milk, that graham cracker crust, and whipped cream or meringue. What can be a little tougher, however, is knowing when the pie is perfectly baked. That creamy filling can be deceiving: How absolutely solid should it be? How much should it wiggle?

To tell if your pie is underbaked, gently pat the side of the pie tin to make the baked treat dance a bit. If the center ripples all the way across, from side to side, that pie is not fully baked. The cream is still leaning more on the liquid side, which explains how much it's moving. Cut into that pie and the center may pool out onto your plate.