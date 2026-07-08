5 Of The Best New Fast Food BBQ Items In 2026

You might not expect a fast food spot to do justice to authentic barbecue ribs — which take a much longer time to prepare than the average burger — but leave it to Shake Shack to put in the work. The chain put out a Summer BBQ menu in April, starring the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, made with real pork ribs cooked for nine hours and flavored with a spice blend and smoky barbecue sauce. The meat is topped with pickles and coleslaw and served on a soft potato bun.

In our review, we discovered that Shake Shack's boneless rib sandwich is the real deal, delivering juicy, tender meat with a crispy exterior that's balanced out by the sour pickles and crunchy, fresh coleslaw. From its superior flavor to its stunning appearance, nothing about this sandwich recalls lackluster imitations of barbecue found at other fast food chains.

Other Shake Shack fans were also wowed by this sandwich, especially the cooking job on the ribs and the balanced sauce that's tangy and peppery instead of too sweet. "I thought it was really good," said one customer on Reddit. "You can tell it is an actual rib with a nice braised texture and crispy exterior." A second commenter said the sandwich delivers "all the goodness of pork ribs without any of the work," while another user even called it "earth shattering!!" While it's a limited-time offering, this sandwich is still available at Shake Shack as of this writing.