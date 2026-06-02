Review: Panda Express' Cantonese BBQ Brisket Marries The Best Of American And Chinese BBQ

Summertime and barbecue go hand in hand; there's no denying that. When you're sun-kissed and exhausted from a day at the beach, lake, or park, barbecued food simply tastes better, especially when it's generously glazed with a lip-smacking sauce.

When it comes to beef, slow-cooked meat is often the tastiest, particularly when using tougher cuts of meat, like beef brisket. When cooked low and slow, the tough connective tissue (collagen) melts into gelatin and produces meat that's ultra-flavorful and melt-in-your-mouth tender. There's only one downside: the cooking time — which can be three hours in the oven or eight hours in the slow cooker.

Never fear, Cantonese BBQ Brisket from Panda Express is here. The popular chain did the laborious task of slow-cooking brisket, and just before serving, the meat is wok-seared in a Cantonese-style barbecue sauce. This is the first brisket offering from Panda Express, and get this: It's got 44 grams of protein per serving, making it the highest-protein menu item to date.

I love barbecue, so I visited my local Panda Express and sampled the dish. I ordered the brisket with two sides and judged the meat based on appearance, taste, and texture. My full review is below, but spoiler alert: The Cantonese BBQ Brisket might be the official dish of summer.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

