Review: Panda Express' Cantonese BBQ Brisket Marries The Best Of American And Chinese BBQ
Summertime and barbecue go hand in hand; there's no denying that. When you're sun-kissed and exhausted from a day at the beach, lake, or park, barbecued food simply tastes better, especially when it's generously glazed with a lip-smacking sauce.
When it comes to beef, slow-cooked meat is often the tastiest, particularly when using tougher cuts of meat, like beef brisket. When cooked low and slow, the tough connective tissue (collagen) melts into gelatin and produces meat that's ultra-flavorful and melt-in-your-mouth tender. There's only one downside: the cooking time — which can be three hours in the oven or eight hours in the slow cooker.
Never fear, Cantonese BBQ Brisket from Panda Express is here. The popular chain did the laborious task of slow-cooking brisket, and just before serving, the meat is wok-seared in a Cantonese-style barbecue sauce. This is the first brisket offering from Panda Express, and get this: It's got 44 grams of protein per serving, making it the highest-protein menu item to date.
I love barbecue, so I visited my local Panda Express and sampled the dish. I ordered the brisket with two sides and judged the meat based on appearance, taste, and texture. My full review is below, but spoiler alert: The Cantonese BBQ Brisket might be the official dish of summer.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
For this review, I went to my neighborhood Panda Express on the day the Cantonese BBQ Brisket dropped. I ordered the brisket as pictured on the menu, meaning with chow mein noodles and the tasty Super Greens (a medley of broccoli and cabbage). For the purposes of this analysis, I focused on the new menu item, not the individual side dishes.
I first took note of the appearance of the meat. I evaluated the size and thickness of the beef slices and the volume of sauce. I'm an avid sauce fan, especially if it's tasty, so I observed how much sauce was on each slice. Next, I assessed the taste of the beef and barbecue sauce. I noted if the beef tasted like it was slowly roasted over a long period of time. I also observed the individual nuances of the sauce.
Lastly, I appraised the texture of the meat. Panda Express states that both cuts of the brisket (the point and the flat) are used in the dish, so I paid attention to the texture of the beef. The point portion of brisket is marbled with fat, so it should be more tender than the leaner flat portion. I noted whether this was my experience. My final assessment considered how each element fared, and then how the dish performed as a whole.
Taste test
When I received my meal, I was thrilled by the thickness of the brisket slices and aroma wafting from the bowl. I began by sampling the Cantonese char siu-style barbecue sauce, and I'm reasonably confident I made a perceptible sound when I tasted it.
The sauce was slightly smoky, a tad sweet, definitely savory, and left a touch of heat on my palate. In fact, the spiciness elevated the other nuances of the sauce while adding depth and complexity. Unlike with American barbecue sauce, I detected notes of soy sauce, fermented soybeans, and sesame oil. I sensed garlic and onion, but what I enjoyed most was the commingling of salty soy sauce, spicy soybean paste, and sweet mirin. This sauce is the definition of umami, and I was pleased there was an ample amount of it.
The meat was also amazing. I appreciated that Panda Express used both the point and flat portion of the brisket. The point is marbled with fat, so it delivered a buttery soft mouthfeel. The flat was leaner, so those pieces were more chewy. All the brisket pieces were undeniably tender and delivered that cherished, slow-cooked flavor.
But, my favorite part of the brisket was the seared edges. The caramelized sides and ends were deeply flavored. I assume it's the sugars in the Cantonese barbecue sauce that, when wok-seared, glazed the brisket edges and turned into a sweet and savory crust. I was quite thankful there were plenty of crispy edges to enjoy.
Final thoughts
I thoroughly enjoyed the new Cantonese BBQ Brisket from Panda Express and was impressed by each element of the dish. I enjoyed the thickness of the beef slices, the buttery-soft texture of the meat, the slow-roasted taste of the beef, and the sweet, tangy, slightly fiery flavor of the sauce. As mentioned, the saucy, crispy, caramelized edges on each slice were spectacular.
What I truly appreciated about this dish was the unique commingling of American barbecue and Asian flavors. The chain took the best of both American and Chinese barbecue and created a singular, noteworthy meal. Panda Express states that the Cantonese, char siu-style barbecue sauce is centuries old and typically made with pork. Chinese barbecue sauce is quite unique, and I appreciated how the chain swapped in American beef brisket to create a crave-worthy dish the whole family will enjoy.
I also took note of the price of the meal. I found that $10.65 plus tax was a fair price for the hefty volume of food I received. In my opinion, an upcharge of $1.95 for this tasty beef brisket is entirely worth it. And while I didn't evaluate the sides for this review, I enjoyed the pairing. Since there were six large slices of brisket, I found half-portions of both the Super Greens and chow mein noodles sufficient enough to create a satisfying meal.
For times when I'm craving slow-cooked beef but don't want the hassle of cooking it myself, this Panda Express offering is a great option. I'm fairly certain most brisket-loving barbecue fans will agree, especially in the summer months when recreation takes precedence.
Price, availability, and nutrition
My bowl included the Cantonese BBQ Brisket and two sides (half chow mein noodles and half Super Greens) and cost $10.65 plus tax — $8.70 for the bowl plus a $1.95 upcharge for the brisket. The Cantonese BBQ Brisket will be available at Panda Express stores nationwide starting June 2, 2026, and will be on the menu through August 10, or while supplies last.
In terms of nutrition, Cantonese BBQ Brisket by itself (without sides) contains 410 calories, 19 grams of fat, 44 grams of protein, and 1,040 milligrams of sodium. The serving size was 5.61 ounces and included six slices of brisket with sauce. For those with allergies, the dish contains sesame, soybean, and wheat. As stated, with 44 grams of protein per serving, this is the highest-protein menu item Panda Express has ever offered.