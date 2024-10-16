What Sets Chinese BBQ Apart From American?

Barbecue plays a big role in American cuisine. For many, it makes us think of Southern barbecue traditions, pitmasters with giant sauce brushes fawning over massive hunks of pork and beef. However, not all barbecue is created equal. In China, barbecue is an integral part of the food and social culture, and while it shares a few similarities with American-style barbecue, it's really an art all on its own.

Take yourself out for a meal of Chinese barbecue and you'll be both surprised and delighted by what's put in front of you. Keep an open mind — if you're going into it expecting pulled pork sandwiches, fatty slices of brisket, burnt ends, and squeeze bottles of barbecue sauce, you may be disappointed. Chinese barbecue is its own nuanced type of culinary experience that deserves as much love and admiration as Southern-style barbecue does in America. For the out-going eater who can get on board with perfectly grilled pork skewers, brightly seasoned chives, and perhaps a few chicken hearts too, Chinese barbecue should most definitely be on your radar.