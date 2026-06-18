I Tried And Ranked BBQ Sauce From 8 Fast Food Chains

When you get fast food, there are always the classic sauces that most places have on hand: ketchup, honey mustard, sweet and sour, signature sauces, and barbecue sauce. Not all barbecue sauce is created equally, however. Some have a tangier, slightly spicy taste. Others are sweeter and mellower. What really makes the difference is the type of ingredients that are used, like honey, molasses, or brown sugar, for the sweetness. Or, the balance and use of spices like paprika, onion, garlic, cayenne, pepper, or salt.

Knowing how much barbecue sauce can vary in taste, I decided to conduct a taste test with as many fast food chains as possible. After collecting sauce from eight different chains, I conducted my taste test by dipping french fries into each one. I ate multiple bites and had a large amount of sauce on each fry. Sometimes, I'd go back and forth between two chains that had similar tastes to really find the difference.

Ultimately, I recognized that people will have completely different preferences when it comes to what they like in a barbecue sauce. For me, I like my barbecue sauce to have a major kick of flavor — something that really livens up a french fry or chicken nugget. I like a tad of sweetness, but not too much, and a tangy, saliva-inducing aftertaste. Now that you know that, let's get into the ranking.