I Tried 16 Carl's Jr. Menu Items And Ranked Them Worst To Best

When noon rolls around and you realize you've forgotten to pack your lunch, there's often no better choice than to swing through a nearby drive-thru. If your go-to fast food option is Carl's Jr., you already know there's endless options at your disposal. Most have single (one patty), double (two patties), and even triple (three patties!) stacks to choose from. But since decision fatigue is the last thing you want to deal with when you're hungry, I figured I'd offer myself up as a sacrificial lamb by trying entirely too many of Carl's Jr.'s sandos and sides.

My body definitely isn't happy with me at the moment, but I think it was worth taking the plunge, given all the insight this taste test gave me. Spoiler alert: Some of Carl's Jr.'s offerings are absolutely not worth spending your money on, but others are. After trying a number of the chain's items, here's how the items ranked, based on how they compare to other fast food alternatives and how well they delivered on flavor.