Specific menu items come to mind when you think about certain chain restaurants. Applebee's, for example, is home to the iconic baby back ribs, while no meal is complete without freshly baked cinnamon butter rolls at Texas Roadhouse. If you plan on stopping by The Cheesecake Factory, then you know that the fried macaroni and cheese is basically a requirement. These classic chain restaurant dishes and others like them are the edible embodiment of the popular saying, "if it isn't broken, don't fix it," as some have been around for double-digit years, reliably keeping customers coming back for more.

That said, while reviews make it pretty easy to figure out what chain restaurant dishes customers like and don't like, we were more curious to find out what employees thought. Having to work around the same food day in and day out really tests the deliciousness of a menu item, because if you still enjoy a dish that you have to prepare or serve every day, then it must be worthwhile. So in that spirit, here are 10 chain restaurant dishes that come highly recommended by employees.