Every Waffle House Waffle, Ranked Worst To Best

Oh, the Waffle House. It was there for me late nights in college and throughout my twenties. I took my kids there in the early mornings as I got older. It's been a while, but Waffle House and I go way back. As it does for many people. If you know Waffle House, you probably have a good story or two you could share about "that one time."

For those of you who aren't familiar, it's a place worth trying out at least once. I would describe it as having vintage diner vibes. It's dark with hues of the '70s and buzzes with energy and character from both staff and patrons. Plus, you get in on all the action of the kitchen, sitting at a booth or the counter with a view of the flat tops. There is slang and specific rules of the Waffle House that make it even more kitschy. And it's the kind of place you get nostalgically excited to visit when work asks you to rank the waffles.

When I went back for this ranking, I honestly couldn't even remember exactly how the waffles tasted. So, I had a clean slate to judge from. I went to my nearest House and ordered all five flavors. And I tasted each one with a mission to garner you the best recommendation I could provide of the tastiest waffle to try on your first visit or 101 visit. Here's how they ranked.