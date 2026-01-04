How To Order Waffle House Hash Browns Like A Regular

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An icon of American dining, Waffle House has made headlines for everything from brawls to assessing the intensity of natural disasters. Of course, its famed menu is nothing to overlook either. If you're new to visiting the diner, there are some important mistakes to avoid with your order. One of the most important things to consider is the many different ways you can have your hash browns.

While The Bloodhound Gang's lyrics to "The Bad Touch" cite one popular version of smothered and covered, there are actually no fewer than eight specific choices for hash brown toppings you can choose from. Additionally, you can pick between single, double, or triple hash browns to satisfy your appetite. It's also worth noting that you can pick any combination of the eight toppings, with the option to choose all of them, should you so desire. Adding toppings to your hash browns is one of the rules everyone should know for eating at Waffle House, so get ready to load up.

Waffle House hash browns can be ordered smothered, covered, chunked, diced, capped, peppered, topped, or country style. Smothered denotes onions, while covered refers to cheese. Turn up the heat by getting your hash browns peppered with jalapeños. Capped means grilled mushrooms, and diced means grilled tomatoes. If you want an extra addition of protein, try your hash browns chunked with hickory-smoked ham or topped with Bert's Chili. The country option flavors your hash browns with classic sausage gravy.