10 Mistakes To Avoid While Dining At Waffle House

There's no two ways about it: There are some foods that just taste better as a diner-style meal, cooked to order, while you're tucked into a little booth sipping on violently strong drip coffee. That's just what Waffle House promises. Whether you order a waffle (recommended), something else off the breakfast menu, or even one of the lunch or dinner dishes, you're sure to get that cozy diner vibe that's so easy to love. But while Waffle House may seem like a relatively straightforward restaurant, it's still one that it's possible to make mistakes at.

As an avid Waffle House lover who's eaten at the restaurant countless times while growing up in Georgia, these are the biggest mistakes I see people making when they eat at Waffle House. You should try to avoid them so you can ensure a more delicious and enjoyable experience the next time you visit. By knowing what not to do (and what to do instead), you may even see why Waffle House is one of our all-time favorite diner chains. Take a closer look at these potential WaHo mistakes, and you'll be ready for your next Waffle House trip in no time. Then, check out the Waffle House dishes you should never order.