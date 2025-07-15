The One Rule Waffle House Really Wants Solo Diners To Follow
A few decades ago, eating alone was a crime punishable by unwanted stares and judgmental whispers. Nowadays, dining alone is a fast-growing trend. In fact, according to an OpenTable survey, 60% of people dine alone while traveling. OpenTable, which is an online service that helps you book reservations at local restaurants, also noticed that the number of reservations for solo diners on its site increased by nearly 8% within a year. With more people enjoying solo meals, restaurants have implemented simple rules for these diners. Places like Waffle House, which is known for its delicious, affordable food and ability to attract all types of crazy and chaotic events to its doors, have a singular house rule it wants solo diners to follow: Always look for a seat at the counter first. Now, you know where to go the next time you eat by yourself at the Waffle House, which was Anthony Bourdain's favorite 24-hour spot to dine.
Even though guests are allowed to sit wherever they want when a host or hostess isn't available, Waffle House prefers solo diners eat at the counter, so seating arrangements don't mess with the flow of service. By sitting at the counter, when you're alone, the staff is able to thoroughly assist all guests and ensure everyone is seated promptly. Plus, Waffle House likes to use its booths for either two people or larger groups, so these patrons have more space to dine comfortably. However, if you prefer to sit at a booth alone, you can ask a host or hostess for assistance. But, there's no guarantee your seating request will be granted or that you'll be seated immediately upon arrival.
Two other Waffle House rules to keep in mind when you're eating alone
Scattered throughout 25 states, mainly in the South and Midwest, there are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations you can visit. And all of them have the same house rules. A house rule that specifically applies to lone diners is being asked to move over. When you sit at the counter, you might be asked to make room for other guests who are being seated there as well. This means if you're an introvert or too shy to engage in social interactions, you won't be able to create an invisible wall of personal space between you and other customers by skipping a seat. So, if you're someone who hates sitting next to strangers, you should also avoid visiting Waffle House at its most chaotic time of the day.
One of the joys of not sharing a meal with someone else is getting to spend that time however you like. Maybe you want to read a few chapters of the latest book that's gone viral on BookTok or catch up on an episode or two of your favorite television show because you have a noisy neighbor. No matter how you choose to use your time there, Waffle House hopes you're mindful of other patrons who are waiting to be seated. That means no lollygagging while you're there. If the staff notices you finished your meal a while ago or never ordered any food, they have the right to ask you to relocate to the waiting area. Of course, they'll only do that if people need to be seated. Considering this can happen at any point in time, it's best to focus on eating and finding another location to have a leisurely moment to yourself.