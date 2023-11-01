Table For One Please: How Eating Alone Has Become One Of The Coolest Dining Trends

Everyone knows the sad scene in the coming-of-age movie where the unpopular kid eats lunch all alone in the school cafeteria. For sure, that's a bummer. But when you think about it more broadly, it's weird that eating alone has somehow become permanently associated with sadness and loneliness in the public mind, even when foodies have passed well into adulthood. Lots of people enjoy solo dining or even prefer it.

Most folks would probably give you a pat on the back or an enthusiastic "Exactly" if you uttered the phrase "You don't need other people to be happy." Yet per social taboo, it seems that you do need other people to enjoy a meal in public. Why? It might have to do with outdated social constructs, which are overdue for demolition.

On-screen depictions of these solo-flying foodies first turned me onto the glorious phenom that is the "table for one" — and I've never looked back. The charming, mysterious titular character "Amélie" (2002) goes to cafes alone and thinks impossibly artistic thoughts. Robert De Niro in "Taxi Driver" and Al Pacino in "The Panic in Needle Park" both have beloved diners that they regularly visit on solo dates. So why not try taking yourself to a coffee shop or diner alone and post up at a table beside the window. You too can be the moody, interesting protagonist, enjoying a killer meal while you self-actualize.