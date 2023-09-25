The Best Time To Visit A Restaurant When Dining Solo

Most of us enjoy the festive feeling of eating out with a large group of friends, or the romantic intimacy that comes with sharing plates with a partner. But few pleasures compare to the experience of dining solo, a practice that has become much more commonplace in recent years. However, while you may not get a second glance from the host, waitstaff, or even fellow diners when requesting a table for one, you should still consider some of the best practices to make the most of your experience visiting a restaurant on your own — starting with the time you arrive.

To ensure the best possible service, it would be wise to arrive at the eatery outside of peak dining hours. While your chosen destination is likely perfectly equipped to accommodate a lone guest, busier hours may make it harder to obtain a coveted two-top table, as many of them may be reserved. And if you do manage to snag one, you might expect a rushed service and pressure to pay the check as the staff waits to seat another couple or use the table for a larger party.

If you're looking to enjoy a relaxed and unhurried solo dinner, the earlier in the evening you visit, the better. In addition to being able to snag a better seat, you'll also have an opportunity to interact with the restaurant staff, as they won't be as busy and frazzled as they are when the restaurant is packed.