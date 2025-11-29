The Best Things To Order When Visiting Waffle House For The First Time

Whether it's 3 a.m. and you're craving breakfast food or you're just looking to get your diner food fix on a road trip, Waffle House is the place to be. Most locations of the Southern chain are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so indulging in Waffle House is always an option. Some may complain that the food is too greasy, that the patrons are too inebriated, or that the jukebox too often plays the same song on repeat, but those people simply can't appreciate what Waffle House truly is: a bastion of late-night and early-morning deliciousness for waffle lovers everywhere.

Haven't been to Waffle House before? You're in for a treat. But before you go, you should get a better idea of what's on the menu — and what's worth ordering. We chose these Waffle House menu items as representative of the chain's menu as a whole, focusing on the best flavor and textural combos according to online reviews and our own personal experiences. Give these dishes a try the first time you go to Waffle House, and you, too, are destined to become a fan. Then, check out the dishes you shouldn't order from Waffle House.