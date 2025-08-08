10 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Waffle House

When you're looking for a cheap, simple meal that's dripping with butter and served in a fun, albeit often questionable environment, there's perhaps no better place to go than a Waffle House, which was reportedly one of Anthony Bourdain's favorites. The popular 24/7 breakfast chain made its debut in Georgia, but these days, you can find its locations sprawled throughout the southern United States. It promises undeniably delicious waffles and an assortment of other sweet and savory options to budget-minded diners, from families to individuals at varying levels of intoxication.

If you've never been there before and you're wondering what to order, there's only one right answer: the All-Star Special. But with so many options on the menu, you may find yourself drawn to one of the other listed dishes. Go ahead and experiment with WaHo's menu if you wish, but we're here to warn you about the dishes you should probably skip if you want to have the best possible meal. These are the 10 dishes we suggest avoiding the next time you visit a Waffle House.