The 13 Best Buffets In The US Under $25
When it comes time to pick a restaurant, it's always a bit of a challenge. Opt for a buffet, though, and there's bound to be something for everyone. That seemingly overwhelming variety is one of the reasons that you'll find yourself getting full fairly quickly at a buffet, even if you want in with a game plan.
There are a lot of mistakes you can make when you're eating at a buffet, and some — like skipping meals earlier in the day — happen ahead of time. If you've ever skipped a buffet because of a low price point that just seemed too good to be true, we have some excellent news for you: There are some truly incredible buffets offering a plethora of choices for less than $25 per person. We know! We were shocked, too, especially considering the price of a trip to the grocery store.
Here's a fun fact to get us started: Did you know that the first buffet in Las vegas originally cost just a dollar? That was way back in the 1940s, and while it's safe to say that a lot of things have changed since then, there are still affordable and delicious options out there. A bargain isn't a bargain if it's on a meal that doesn't end with big smiles and full stomachs, after all, so let's talk about places that deliver on both affordability and deliciousness... starting with a disclaimer that all prices are accurate as of the time of this writing.
Cinzzetti's
Cinzzetti's bills itself as an Italian feast, and according to reviews of both locations — one in Kansas and one in Colorado — that's pretty accurate. Up on offer at the all you can eat buffets here are an average of 60 different dishes. From crepes and fresh vegetables dishes to all kinds of pasta and all the carbs you could possibly want, Cinzzetti's gets lauded for it all. Don't skip the antipasto, definitely try the soup, grab a few pieces of pizza, and make sure you save room for dessert — especially the cannoli.
While customers note that this is definitely a boisterous sort of place, it also gets high marks for variety — meaning that if you're trying to feed a big group, this is the place. Reservations are a good idea, and as for pricing, it varies slightly by location but remains just under $23 for adults. Head there on a Monday or Tuesday and kids are just $4.99! How is that even possible? We're not sure, but we do know that you'll have a tough time feeding the family anywhere else for that price, and when there's all you can eat pizza involved, that's just a clear bonus.
Multiple locations
Martha's Place in Montgomery, Alabama
There's just no way to look at the buffet table of Martha's Place without immediately starting to salivate. Located in Montgomery, Alabama, this fan favorite has been serving up some seriously incredible Southern cooking — with some lovely Southern hospitality — for decades, and that means they've had years to perfect classics from fried chicken, fried fish, and chicken and dumplings to liver and onions. Add in sides like collard greens, okra, black-eyed peas, and mac and cheese, and you've got yourself a feast.
Although it doesn't quite end there, because you'll definitely need to save room for coconut cake or banana pudding. Those are highly recommended by those who have taken to social media to review and recommend Martha's Place as serving up some of the best Southern food in the state, with the footnote that there is, however, one massive problem: There's just too much and it's just too good. It's all served up with one shockingly low price: Adults are $14 for lunch, $15 for dinner, while children, seniors, and active members of the military get further discounts. Seriously — try the banana pudding!
(334) 356-7165
7780 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 39117
North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Ever wonder what happened to Ponderosa Steakhouse? This once-popular steakhouse and buffet chain is little more than a fond memory these days, but in some places, the spirit of it lives on. That's the case with North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, Wisconsin, a favorite of area families that's serving up great steaks, killer desserts, and an even better salad bar. Still better than that might be the all you can eat taco bar, which sounds like exactly the kind of challenge we can get on board with.
North Country Steak Buffet started life as a Ponderosa, getting a makeover in the late 1990s and reopening in its current incarnation. And honestly, even though you had us at a taco bar, we appreciate the fact that we can still get all the salad we can eat seriously takes us back to fun times at Ponderosa. They're doing it all at Ponderosa prices, too: There's a sliding scale in place for children based on age, but even adults looking for a weekday dinner will be able to pay with a $20 bill. Stop in earlier for the buffet lunch and you'll even get change back, which is just wild.
(608) 781-3463
2526 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603
Mt. Everest Cuisines in Edmond, Oklahoma
Take a look through the website and social media accounts belonging to Mt. Everest Cuisines and you'll be treated to some of the most incredible-looking Indian and Nepali cuisine that you ever did see. From steamed dumplings and lo-mein to samosa, kebabs, curries, hearty vegetarian dishes all the way to a lamb vindaloo that looks so spicy you can also smell it through your screen, there's a lot to love here. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there's a $12.95 lunch buffet, and if you love nothing more than mopping up some incredible curries with equally delicious naan, you should definitely head down to Oklahoma.
Customers who have headed to social media to review this particular place say that the buffet isn't to be missed — especially if you're not as familiar with the cuisine as you might want to be. It's a great way to try a little bit of everything, and that's one of the things we love about buffets: You might just discover your new favorite dish. Plenty of customers say that you won't go wrong no matter what you choose, and that's some seriously high praise for a meal at any price.
(405) 696-5494
1160 E. Second St, Edmond, OK 73034
Shady Maple in East Earl, Pennsylvania
Here's a fun fact: The largest buffet in the U.S. is in Pennsylvania, and it's not only a restaurant, but it's also a gift shop, farm shop, and there's a convention space there, too. The entire complex is called Shady Maple and the buffet we're talking about is the Shady Maple Smorgasbord. And yes, we know: Sometimes you're going to go there and pay more than our $25 limit, but there are times and prices where you can enjoy all the buffet has to offer for less than that. Thursday, for example, is wing and rib night, and $22.99 will get you in to a buffet with all the shrimp, ribs, pulled pork, and brisket you could want.
The lunch buffet is open during the week, and for $18.99, you'll get to choose from more dishes than one person could possibly even just sample in a sitting — including a 46-item salad bar. Get there before 10 a.m. and you'll get a $13.99 (or $15.99 on Saturday) breakfast buffet that includes made-to-order omelets and everything from French toast and pancakes to scrapple and mush. Scrapple is one of those foods unique to Pennsylvania that just needs to be experienced to be believed... for better or worse. What better place to try it than a buffet with somewhere around 200 feet of assorted goodness? No problem!
800-238-7363
1324 Main St., East Earl, PA 17519
Gasthof Amish Village in Montgomery, Indiana
It would be understandable if your first thoughts about cheap buffet food included things that are just frozen, reheated, and set out for customers. That's not what the buffet at Gasthof Amish Village is doing at all, and anyone who stops by this Indiana institution can expect to be greeted with freshly-baked breads, scratch-made pastas, pies, cakes, and even peanut butter and jams. Part buffet, part bakery, part farm store, this buffet is serious about quality foods. The salad bar is guaranteed fresh, the fried chicken and fish are hand-battered, and the mashed potatoes? Those are done by hand, too. Prices vary, but you'll be able to get the lunch buffet for no more than $18.99 per person, and the dinner buffet for no more than $20.99.
They're putting out this high-quality, handmade food seven days a week, and according to those who have been there, it might sound too good to be true, but it's very real. Homemade peanut butter spread on ice cream? Perfectly prepared fried chicken? Delicious sweet teas and lemonades? You'll find all that there and more, and plenty of customers stress that even if it seems like a bit of a drive, it's well worth it. Hit the buffet, browse the shops, and pick up some delicious treats for the days ahead.
(812) 486-4900
6659 E. Gasthof Village Rd, Montgomery, IN 47558
Q. Cumbers in Edina, Minnesota
Buffets have a bit of a reputation as being wildly unhealthy. They're typically filled with carbs and all kinds of fried foods, and while there's nothing wrong with that, a lighter option would be great, wouldn't it? That's why customers love Q. Cumbers, the Minnesota buffet that's rewriting the book on what buffets can be — starting with a 50-foot salad bar that boasts a variety of greens, scores of toppings, and vegetable salads as well as all your mayo-based favorites. There's also signature, scratch-made soups that rotate daily, hot entrees like pot roast, baked tilapia, beef barbacoa, and pulled pork.
Dine in, and you'll be paying a wildly reasonable $19.95 per adult for dinner. In a rush? There's a take out option, too, which allows you to fill your containers and then you're charged at a rate of $9.50 per pound. That's still pretty great for a salad, and if you're just looking for some soup, that's $6.75 per bowl. (And you can check the website to see what the soup of the day happens to be.) Q. Cumbers has been around since the 1990s, and it's celebrated for having a wide variety of delicious foods with an eye toward freshness. Would you want to eat anywhere else if this was around the corner? We wouldn't.
(952) 831-0235
7465 France Ave So, Edina, MN 55435
Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson, Tennessee
First, the obvious: Brook Shaw's Old Country Store has an excellent name. This Tennessee staple has been around since the 1960s, and while we can't confirm this, the prices they're charging make us wonder if they've ever actually raised them. You'll still get access to the extensive buffet for $15.99 on Monday through Thursday, and the dinner price jumps up just a bit to $19.99 on Friday and the weekends. Still, you can't beat that!
If you love some good old Southern cooking, this is paradise on earth. Think fried chicken and catfish, sweet potatoes, barbecue bologna, and while you can get dessert there, too, you should also know that they're right next to Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, which gets some serious kudos for not only ice cream, but all your favorite ye olde timey candy. The entire place looks like it was picked up out of the 1800s and dropped into the middle of our high-priced, fast-paced world, and honestly, this world could do with a few more of these places.
(731) 668-1223
56 Casey Jones Lane, Jackson, TN 38305
Kalachandji's in Dallas, Texas
Kalachandji's has a lot to live up to: This Dallas restaurant is named after the god known as "the beautiful moon-faced one," so it makes sense that the restaurant prides itself on fresh, high-quality ingredients and food that is prepared with a nod to Ayurvedic beliefs. The largely vegetarian and vegan buffet has been around for about 40 years, and they're currently serving up dishes that are meant to not only be delicious, but to make you walk out feeling happy, satisfied, and as though you've nourished your soul as well as your body.
The dinner buffet is just $18.95, and it includes a variety of rice and vegetable dishes, soup, steamed vegetables, chutneys, pappadams, curries, and ever-changing entrees (that can include things like lasagna and quiche). The popular drink of choice is tamarind tea, and of course there's desserts, too. Before naysayers start getting skeptical, know that there are scores of people who say that the food is so good that you're not even going to miss the meat. For years, it's been lauded for a dedication to serving up the finest and most filling foods that leaves customers wondering if there is some serious magic going on in the kitchens.
(214) 827-6333
5430 Gurley Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Brown's Catfish in Russellville, Arkansas
Head to Brown's Catfish for the lunch buffet, and it'll set you back just $13.30. Drop in a little later for dinner, and that goes up to a still wildly reasonable $23.17. What do you get for that? A plethora of not only farm-raised catfish, but you'll also be able to browse a buffet of seafood gumbo, shrimp, whitefish, smoked ribs, and all kinds of desserts that include homemade cobblers. There's hush puppies on the buffet menu, too, so if you're the type to order extra of these every time you come across them, this might be your place. Add in all kinds of salads, sides like fried onion straws and homemade rolls, and you'll completely understand why this buffet gets serious rave reviews.
The hardest part is figuring out what's something that must make it onto your plate, because everything is stellar. Everyone who has taken to social media to comment has their favorite, of course, but the seafood gumbo is a consistent standout, along with the catfish. You'll need to keep one thing in mind, though, and that's to save room for the cinnamon rolls. From start to finish, from food to service, this is a total win.
(479) 968-3360
1804 East Main St, Russellville, AR 72801
Nori Nori in Sandy Springs, Georgia
An ultra-affordable sushi buffet? One that's delicious? Surely, there has to be a catch, right? There is: If you want a menu price that's less than $25, you'll have to head to Nori Nori for the lunch buffet during the week, otherwise, the prices rises. Love sushi, though, and it's totally worth taking a time-out for a long lunch.
Yes, there are some items that are exclusive to the more expensive dinner menu, like the snow crab legs and the Hibachi grill. Still, plan on having plenty to choose from for lunch, and in addition to all those sushi options, there's also Louisiana crawfish, cold entrees like a scallop and ceviche salad, seaweed salad, and hot entrees like chicken or beef teriyaki, and there are egg rolls, too. Nori Nori gets high praise from customers for offering fresh, creative dishes that make it everything a buffet should be... and more.
(404) 257-1288
6690 Roswell Rd, Suite 2110, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cast Iron Pot in New York/New Jersey
Cast Iron Pot is serving up some seriously delicious Korean BBQ, but if you want to take advantage of an ultra low price for the buffet, there's a catch. You'll have to head there for the lunch buffet during the week, between 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. That's when the price drops to $24.95 per person, and although you'll probably end up spending more than that by the time you're done, it's totally worth it.
Just what you're going to get varies by location, and there's four: Fairview and Little Ferry in New Jersey and Flushing and Staten Island in New York. Some menu items include pork belly and pork ribs, beef brisket, beef radish soup, kimchi dumplings, marinated chicken, and even seafood, including butter and spicy squid. Locations get high praise for the variety of food, and if you've never had Korean BBQ before and aren't sure what to order off a regular menu, this is a great way to sample a ton of different foods at a low lunchtime price.
Multiple locations
Spring Shabu-Shabu
For anyone who happens to live in Flushing or Westbury, New York, or Boston, Massachusetts, this message is for you: We're jealous. Spring Shabu-Shabu is serving up a $22.95 dinner buffet that includes delicious soups, vegetables, fishcakes, seafood, and meat platters, but here's the catch — that price doesn't include the seafood and the meat. Still, if you're looking for kimchi or spicy pork bone soups with some amazing fresh sides, you're not going to go wrong. It's light, fresh, delicious, and filling, all at the same time.
Shabu-shabu is pretty fascinating, and it's a fairly recent addition to Japanese cuisine. It only dates back to around the 1950s, and it's built around the idea of offering raw ingredients that are cooked to order as you choose them. It doesn't get much more fresh than that, and Spring Shabu-Shabu gets such high ratings from customers that we're really hoping to see them expanding far and wide.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to come up with the best affordable buffets in the U.S., we started with the price. Once we learned which buffets had adult dining options for less than $25, we headed to social media and sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Reddit to find out what customers were saying about each one. We factored in things like value, variety, how likely people were to say they'd return, and longevity to come up with the best of the best.