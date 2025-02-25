The 13 Best Buffets In The US Under $25

When it comes time to pick a restaurant, it's always a bit of a challenge. Opt for a buffet, though, and there's bound to be something for everyone. That seemingly overwhelming variety is one of the reasons that you'll find yourself getting full fairly quickly at a buffet, even if you want in with a game plan.

There are a lot of mistakes you can make when you're eating at a buffet, and some — like skipping meals earlier in the day — happen ahead of time. If you've ever skipped a buffet because of a low price point that just seemed too good to be true, we have some excellent news for you: There are some truly incredible buffets offering a plethora of choices for less than $25 per person. We know! We were shocked, too, especially considering the price of a trip to the grocery store.

Here's a fun fact to get us started: Did you know that the first buffet in Las vegas originally cost just a dollar? That was way back in the 1940s, and while it's safe to say that a lot of things have changed since then, there are still affordable and delicious options out there. A bargain isn't a bargain if it's on a meal that doesn't end with big smiles and full stomachs, after all, so let's talk about places that deliver on both affordability and deliciousness... starting with a disclaimer that all prices are accurate as of the time of this writing.