For The Perfect Cup Of Coffee, Drink It At This Temperature
Sometimes when we wake up in the morning, even the act of pouring coffee into a mug can feel like a struggle. We're not always concerned with the specifics; we just want the caffeine and comfort. However, there are times when you should pay attention to things like roast dates and grind sizes, and if you really want the perfect cup of coffee, you need to look at temperature too.
We spoke with coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, who says that drinking coffee in the range of 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit is "the best temperature" for the perfect cup. "This allows all the subtle flavors to shine through whilst also not burning your mouth and ruining your palate," he tells Tasting Table. "Anything over 150 degrees Fahrenheit will lose some of the more subtle coffee flavor as the heat overpowers the flavors; even hotter than that risks burning your mouth."
However, coffee needs to be brewed between 195 degrees Fahrenheit and 205 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it's extracted correctly. To get the temperature down, simply let the beverage cool a little before serving. This shouldn't be too hard if you drink the coffee from an open mug rather than an insulated travel mug or simply add milk to it. Just make sure it gets down below the 150-degree mark before you start sipping.
Cooler coffee tastes sweeter
As the temperature of the coffee drops, it will start to taste different as a result of the chemical reactions occurring inside the cup. Depending on your taste preference, this can be a good thing. Hotter coffee offers a stronger, more intense aroma, while cooler coffee is not as bitter. When the temperature hits 120 degrees, any sweetness in the profile will really start to come through. "You can enjoy it much cooler than this, of course," Woodburn-Simmonds adds. "And it can enhance the sweeter flavors of the coffee to do so."
Coffee is at its sweetest at 111 degrees Fahrenheit and at its least bitter at 107 degrees. However, coffee also gets more acidic as it cools down, something that becomes most evident around 77 degrees. The last figure to take into account is the temperature of your milk if you're steaming it for a homemade cafe latte. Aim for about 140 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. This may all sound like a lot, so if you're feeling overwhelmed, simply follow Woodburn-Simmonds' advice. "For the full range of flavors, it's best to aim for 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit," he says. For additional help, these coffee hacks you need to know will aid you in creating a better cup.