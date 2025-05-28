For The Perfect Cup Of Coffee, Drink It At This Temperature

Sometimes when we wake up in the morning, even the act of pouring coffee into a mug can feel like a struggle. We're not always concerned with the specifics; we just want the caffeine and comfort. However, there are times when you should pay attention to things like roast dates and grind sizes, and if you really want the perfect cup of coffee, you need to look at temperature too.

We spoke with coffee expert Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, who says that drinking coffee in the range of 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit is "the best temperature" for the perfect cup. "This allows all the subtle flavors to shine through whilst also not burning your mouth and ruining your palate," he tells Tasting Table. "Anything over 150 degrees Fahrenheit will lose some of the more subtle coffee flavor as the heat overpowers the flavors; even hotter than that risks burning your mouth."

However, coffee needs to be brewed between 195 degrees Fahrenheit and 205 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it's extracted correctly. To get the temperature down, simply let the beverage cool a little before serving. This shouldn't be too hard if you drink the coffee from an open mug rather than an insulated travel mug or simply add milk to it. Just make sure it gets down below the 150-degree mark before you start sipping.