This Waffle House Hidden Menu Item Is Made For Reese's Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Out of all the secret menu items you should try at Waffle House, there is one that stands out for lovers of Reese's. Whether you prefer the brand's peanut butter cups, its Take 5 bars, or Reese's Sticks, Waffle House's chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle mimics the premise of these tasty treats by bringing chocolate and peanut butter together in a way that perfectly satisfies even the most intense sweet tooth.

While you can't outright order a chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle from Waffle House, you can make this combo happen in three equally delicious ways. If you're on the hunt for more peanut butter flavor, order the chain's peanut butter chip waffle, which features a sweet cream waffle topped with peanut butter chips, and ask your server to add chocolate chips to the batter. For more of a chocolatey feel, start with the chocolate chip waffle, which also features a sweet cream waffle, and add the peanut butter chips into the chocolate chip batter. If you want a more balanced dish, start with a plain waffle and add both kinds of chips to the batter.

When your order arrives, there will be creamy pockets of peanut butter and chocolate chips tucked in the Waffle House's signature crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside waffle. It is as rich and gooey as you'd expect from any good dessert — we mean breakfast.