This Waffle House Hidden Menu Item Is Made For Reese's Lovers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Out of all the secret menu items you should try at Waffle House, there is one that stands out for lovers of Reese's. Whether you prefer the brand's peanut butter cups, its Take 5 bars, or Reese's Sticks, Waffle House's chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle mimics the premise of these tasty treats by bringing chocolate and peanut butter together in a way that perfectly satisfies even the most intense sweet tooth.
While you can't outright order a chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle from Waffle House, you can make this combo happen in three equally delicious ways. If you're on the hunt for more peanut butter flavor, order the chain's peanut butter chip waffle, which features a sweet cream waffle topped with peanut butter chips, and ask your server to add chocolate chips to the batter. For more of a chocolatey feel, start with the chocolate chip waffle, which also features a sweet cream waffle, and add the peanut butter chips into the chocolate chip batter. If you want a more balanced dish, start with a plain waffle and add both kinds of chips to the batter.
When your order arrives, there will be creamy pockets of peanut butter and chocolate chips tucked in the Waffle House's signature crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside waffle. It is as rich and gooey as you'd expect from any good dessert — we mean breakfast.
Waffle House's chocolate and peanut butter waffle can be enhanced with toppings
If you want to keep the dish focused on the chocolate and peanut butter combo, keep toppings simple. Butter or syrup would enhance the dish without being too overpowering, as would whipped cream.
When we named Waffle House's chocolate chip waffle as one of the best menu items for a first-time visitor to order, we suggested pairing it with salty whipped butter, which would also work with its chocolate and peanut butter waffle. Limited edition toppings, which have included cinnamon crunch and birthday cake, could also be added to impart further sweetness to this candy bar-like concoction.
To lean into the nuttiness of this menu hack, introduce the flavor of pecans. Start with the pecan waffle as your base, and have your server add chocolate and peanut butter. You could even ask for some crunched pecans to be added as a topping, in addition to the ones found in the batter. Just be sure to follow the 10 rules everyone should know about eating at Waffle House.