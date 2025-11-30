10 Secret Menu Items At Waffle House You Need To Try
There are not many American dining chains born in the Southeast that inspire as much loyalty and late-night devotion as Waffle House. In multiple states across the country, it's a true institution, with its neon glow attracting generations of travelers, students, and families into its vintage booths. While the chain serves traditional breakfasts, legendary coffee refills, and a variety of other classic menu items, as the name suggests, it's the waffles that set it apart from other leading U.S. fast food chains. Still, for all its popularity, one of Waffle House's best-kept secrets isn't found on the glossy, laminated menu — it's the off-menu creations known only to those who know what to request.
While you won't find a secret Waffle House menu in any of the locations, over the years, certain dishes have developed a following for one reason or another. Just like other major fast food brands in the country, Waffle House offers its own array of unlisted delights that regulars and insiders swear by. Some are pure decadence, while others are simply off the wall, but that's the thing about waffles — with a little bit of imagination, you can create all sorts of taste bud adventures.
We're talking triple chocolate waffle creations, waffle sandwiches, and, for the truly daring, the Waffle House heart attack burger. It all comes down to knowing what to request and how to ask for it. If you're looking to add a bit more excitement to your next Waffle House visit, try these secret menu items that you won't find on any menu.
Triple chocolate waffles
What's better than one layer of chocolate on your waffle? Two, of course. The next logical addition would be three, but you won't find such an option on a Waffle House menu. This doesn't mean you can't savor such a chocolatey treat, though, if you're looking for that extra sugar kick. The fabled triple chocolate waffle might be considered the stuff of late-night debauchery fiction, but it's a real thing. Some insiders know that by creatively customizing what's already offered, you'll have it in front of you in no time.
Here's what you need to order: Start with the base by ordering a standard chocolate chip waffle, but make sure to ask for extra chocolate chips. It's important that you ask them to mix it right into the batter before it goes into the waffle iron, instead of adding it after. The chocolate will melt as it's cooked, getting right into the waffle texture. As part of the order, ask them to add whipped cream and chocolate sauce at the end, and you'll soon be served with this hidden Waffle House treat.
As you dig in, you'll quickly understand how this became a firm favorite for many. Each bite delivers a triple whammy of chocolate, complemented by the fluffy inside of the waffle and the crispy outer layer. If you're looking to take it a step further, order either the 9- or 16-ounce glass of chocolate milk. Be warned if you're a big fan of chocolate; once you've discovered this chocolatey combo, it'll be difficult to order anything else.
Scattered All-The-Way
Anyone who has visited a Waffle House will know there are a few options when it comes to ordering hash browns. The most popular include the standard version, the hash browns scattered, smothered & covered, and the hash browns all the way. What you may not know, and what you won't find on the menu, is that there is another relatively unknown way to enjoy this delicious shredded potato dish: Scattered All-The-Way. This is the perfect type of dish for a waffle lover who also wants some heat.
Also known as "Loaded Hashbrowns All-The-Way," this fiery waffle treat consists of a traditional crispy hash brown topped with ham, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. One more ingredient completes this hidden gem — jalapeños. The cooking process is interesting, as all ingredients are scattered on the grill and cooked in a butter-style oil. It all then comes together in what is known by some as Waffle House's Scattered All-The-Way. This savory dish with a kick takes comfort food to the next level.
You don't have to settle for the above ingredients only — you can add a few more or take out those you don't want. You might, for example, want to switch out the jalapeños for gravy if heat isn't really your thing. If you want to order this fiery comfort dish, just ask for "Scattered All-The-Way" or "Loaded Hashbrowns All-The-Way". Just be ready — this isn't a light order.
Chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle
This secret Waffle House menu item is not as loaded as the scattered all the way, but it is equally delicious — it's the chocolate and peanut butter chip waffle. This somewhat secret item blends two of the chain's most-loved add-ins into one delicious combination. While you can't order this specific type of waffle outright off the menu, regulars know that all you need to do is ask — and the result is a warm, melty, candy-bar-like waffle that feels tailor-made for anyone with a sweet tooth. It's rich, gooey, comforting, and exactly the kind of treat that makes the Waffle House secret menu so fun.
To order it, you have two easy options. If you're a peanut-butter-first person, start with a peanut butter chip waffle and ask your server to add chocolate chips to the batter before it hits the waffle iron. If you want it a bit heavier on the chocolate, order the chocolate chip waffle and add the peanut butter chips. If you prefer a more balanced base, you can just ask for a plain waffle with both peanut butter chips and chocolate chips mixed in.
Either way, the chips melt as the waffle cooks, creating pockets of creamy peanut butter and molten chocolate throughout. When it arrives at the table, it has that unmistakable Waffle House crisp on the outside while staying fluffy and candy-studded on the inside. If you're looking for a flavor combination that goes big without being complicated, this chocolate-and-peanut-butter creation is a must-try.
The infamous heart attack burger
The legendary heart attack burger is one of Waffle House's most infamous off-menu creations. Oh, here's your ultimate guide to ordering secret menu items like a pro. It's a dish whose name alone is enough to send parents storming into their local Waffle House once they've been informed that their kids have tried it. The heart attack burger, not listed on any standard Waffle House menu, is actually not as cholesterol-injected as it sounds. Now, we're not saying it's a healthy option to try — far from it — but one would expect a dish with such a name to be a towering monstrosity oozing with oil and fats.
While it has some of that, the heart attack burger is a little less intense, consisting of a beef or sausage patty with hash browns and bacon. Cheese is then added before the entire combination is wedged between two slices of Texas toast. To give it some bite, chili is usually added, which can be included inside or on top of the toast. Some take it one step further by then adding a dollop of gravy on top for good measure. Some Waffle House cooks have been known to use a bun instead of the toast and add an egg to the combination.
To order the heart attack burger, ask for the Texas Angus patty melt or the Texas sausage melt, depending on whether you're up for beef or sausage. Then request to add bacon, hash browns, Bert's Chili, and gravy if you want those as well. This is one Waffle House secret menu item you should only have sparingly!
Apple cinnamon waffles
If you're in the mood for something warm, cozy, and a little nostalgic, the apple cinnamon waffle is one Waffle House off-the-menu item that you may want to try. There's something about the combo of apple and cinnamon that reminds so many generations of their youth, particularly of their breakfasts. Major brands often combined the two ingredients, and the youth went wild for the products. While Waffle House, surprisingly, doesn't feature an item on its menu that gives its customers the combo, this hasn't stopped the apple cinnamon fans.
If you're looking to enjoy the taste of warm apple pie with each bite of your waffle, all you have to do is order the classic waffle and ask for a few extra ingredients. This, obviously, includes apple and cinnamon. You'll have to throw on the charm a bit with your server, since if you want it done right, they'll need to cut the apple into tiny squares and place them on top of the cooked waffle, either before or after the cinnamon is sprinkled on.
If you're looking for a creamier apple cinnamon flavor, ask them to add a dollop of cream on top of the apple sprinkles. All that is left to do from here is to enjoy the taste of your childhood in waffle form. You may not find this option at all Waffle House locations, as they will need to have apples in stock, which is not always the case. However, this is a go-to item for many Waffle House fans.
Waffle sandwich
This one may rank as high on the unhealthiest takeout food list as the heart attack burger, but gosh, it's delicious. If you've ever wished that your favorite breakfast sandwich from Waffle House came with a little more flair, the waffle sandwich is the off-menu upgrade you didn't know you needed. Instead of standard toast or a bun, this secret item uses two fresh waffles as the "bread," turning an ordinary order into something a bit more playful — and definitely more indulgent. The pure simplicity of the dish is almost outrageous, with its popularity extending far beyond Waffle House. You'll find thousands of videos on TikTok showcasing the trend, one that caused some Waffle Houses to stop serving it.
So, what does the waffle sandwich consist of? The beauty is that you totally get to decide — as long as it's on the Waffle House sandwich menu. All you have to do is order your Waffle House sandwich of choice and ask them to take out the bread and use two classic waffles instead. It won't be a cheap sandwich, but how often do you get to enjoy this type of meal anyway?
With the waffle sandwich, you'll be able to create a sweet-and-savory waffle mashup, one that offers a satisfying contrast between the warm waffle layers and the salty richness of the fillings. Don't worry about the waffles crumbling as you take a bite — they hold up surprisingly well. This is one Waffle House dish that is comforting, a little absurd, and undeniably delicious.
Sausage, egg, and cheese on raisin toast
Some Waffle House secret-menu favorites are wild, over-the-top creations that take some imagination to come up with. Then, there are the quiet gems hiding in plain sight. The sausage, egg, and cheese on raisin toast is one such dish. While it's not the most hidden dish, it somehow remains one of the chain's most underrated combinations. It's one of those Waffle House menu items that doesn't seem like a good idea at first, but once the unique combination is savored, it becomes a firm favorite.
The magic comes from a simple substitution. All you need to do is order the standard sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich from the breakfast menu and ask to replace the regular toast with raisin toast. With just that small change, you'll transform the entire flavor profile. The golden, buttery raisin bread adds a level of sweetness and warm cinnamon that plays beautifully against the salty sausage and melted cheese.
If you are looking for that grill taste, one fan wrote a tip on Instagram: "Ask them to grill the bread instead of toast it. Takes the hack to another level!" When the sandwich is grilled, the edges of the raisin toast caramelize slightly, giving each bite a crisp exterior with soft, fragrant layers inside. It's the kind of combination that feels accidental, like someone once ordered it on a whim and realized they'd stumbled onto something seriously good. It's definitely one worth a go.
Waffles with extra peanut butter
This dish, another Waffle House treat that is in plain sight but not all that well-known, is for the diner who craves a little bit (or a lot) of extra peanut butter with their waffle. While some like the balance of chocolate and peanut butter with their waffle, if you're looking for the dish to focus solely on peanut butter, then this is the one for you. It's an uncomplicated but incredibly satisfying waffle that oozes with this delicious spread. What we love about this waffle is that the peanut butter is not just dolloped on top but is rather infused into the batter as well.
So, how do you make sure your waffle gets the extra amount of peanut butter that you're looking for? While it's really simple to order, you have to explain exactly how you want it. Start by ordering the standard peanut butter chip waffle, but make sure to ask for extra peanut butter (not extra chips). Explain that you want the peanut butter to be added to the batter before it goes into the waffle iron. This way, the peanut butter cooks into the batter and creates pockets of melted, gooey richness without overpowering everything else.
The chips added on top will give you that candy-bar-style bite, which will melt depending on how long you wait to eat the waffle. It's simple but indulgent. You could take it one level further and add bacon, which will add a salty crunch to create one of those surprisingly perfect sweet-savory combinations.
The Arnold Palmer
Not every Waffle House secret menu item involves something on a plate — there are drinks you can order as well that you won't necessarily find on the menu. The Arnold Palmer is one of the hidden gems that regulars have been ordering for years as the perfect complement to a sweet meal. The history of the Arnold Palmer comes from the legendary golfer of the same name, and it consists of two parts: iced tea and lemonade.
Although this is a staple beverage in restaurants across the U.S., for whatever reason, Waffle House doesn't have it listed on its menu. This doesn't mean you can't order it, though. To get the Arnold Palmer in a Waffle House, simply ask your server for a lemonade and an iced tea, along with a glass of ice. Mix them, and you have yourself an Arnold Palmer. By ordering both drinks, you can either have a large one or split it with a loved one.
What's great about ordering it this way is that you can adjust the level of sweetness to exactly how you like it. If you don't feel like mixing things up, you can order a Teamonade, which you'll find at some locations. It is essentially the same as an Arnold Palmer, but you won't be able to get the sweetness you want, as it's pre-bottled. Whether you've just polished off a triple chocolate waffle, a heart attack burger, or a plate of scattered hash browns with extra heat, the Arnold Palmer cuts through the richness as a great palate cleanser.
Well-done waffles
The best part of this Waffle House secret is that there are no special ingredients needed or any unique combinations. For those who believe the best part of a waffle is its crisp, caramelized exterior, Waffle House has a quiet little secret that only those who know about it get to enjoy. You won't find this option listed on any Waffle House menu. However, regulars know that all it takes is a simple request to transform the classic waffle into something darker, crunchier, and deeply satisfying. It's the well-done waffle, which gives you a firmer bite, a richer golden-brown color, and that extra-crisp finish that stands up beautifully to syrup, toppings, or even a savory add-on.
It's simple — when you place your waffle order, ask for it "dark" or "well-done." Most Waffle House cooks know exactly what that means and will leave the waffle in the iron a bit longer to get that deeper caramelization. The added cook time concentrates the flavor of the batter and gives the edges a delicate, almost candy-like snap. It's the perfect upgrade if you're the type who goes for the crispiest hash brown bits or likes your toast with a little more color than the average person.
The well-done waffle is a great idea if you're looking to create the waffle sandwich, which makes the entire meal a bit more sturdy. It'll hold up better under melted peanut butter, whipped cream, or any of the extras you're looking to add. Even on its own as a standard waffle, the extra time in the iron brings out some of the waffle's best features. It's not for everyone, but if you're looking for a crispy and caramelized waffle, you'll love it.