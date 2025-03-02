An Official Waffle House Hack For The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Dunkin's sausage, egg, and cheese on a croissant may be our favorite fast food breakfast sandwich, but when foodies have enough time to sit down for the morning meal, no place delivers like Waffle House. This hearty menu hack comes straight from the horse's mouth. In a post shared on the official Instagram account of Waffle House, the diner chain beloved by Anthony Bourdain let fans in on the DIY breakfast sandwich worth waking up early to get. Quoth the post, just order the Grilled Bacon Chicken Cheese Deluxe sandwich, hold the lettuce and tomato, and add an egg sunny-side-up.

The Grilled Bacon Chicken Cheese Deluxe typically packs grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions on a plush burger bun. It comes with a side of hashbrowns, which can be forked onto the sandwich; that runny egg yolk cascades over the potatoes and meat inside. This cheesy, double-meat, ultra-savory fill-up runs for $11.95 at a Waffle House location in Savannah, GA, and we think it's totally worth the extra $0.50 per egg (new Waffle House policy in light of recent, rampant "eggflation"). The resulting sandwich is substantially more filling than the other, simpler breakfast melts on Waffle House's menu, which come with three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, an egg, and a slice of cheese.