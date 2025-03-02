An Official Waffle House Hack For The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Dunkin's sausage, egg, and cheese on a croissant may be our favorite fast food breakfast sandwich, but when foodies have enough time to sit down for the morning meal, no place delivers like Waffle House. This hearty menu hack comes straight from the horse's mouth. In a post shared on the official Instagram account of Waffle House, the diner chain beloved by Anthony Bourdain let fans in on the DIY breakfast sandwich worth waking up early to get. Quoth the post, just order the Grilled Bacon Chicken Cheese Deluxe sandwich, hold the lettuce and tomato, and add an egg sunny-side-up.
The Grilled Bacon Chicken Cheese Deluxe typically packs grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions on a plush burger bun. It comes with a side of hashbrowns, which can be forked onto the sandwich; that runny egg yolk cascades over the potatoes and meat inside. This cheesy, double-meat, ultra-savory fill-up runs for $11.95 at a Waffle House location in Savannah, GA, and we think it's totally worth the extra $0.50 per egg (new Waffle House policy in light of recent, rampant "eggflation"). The resulting sandwich is substantially more filling than the other, simpler breakfast melts on Waffle House's menu, which come with three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, an egg, and a slice of cheese.
Be courteous when making special requests at Waffle House
Fans have taken to the comments section of Waffle House's post to sound off their enthusiasm, writing, "The game has changed," and, "Time to rise and shine y'all." Hungry foodies can complete the meal with a large coffee for $2.65. At least, "hungry foodies" can do this if they happen to live in one of the 25 states with a Waffle House. The chain has 2,015 U.S. locations, per data analytics firm ScrapeHero, heavily concentrated in the Midwest and South. Still, even folks who aren't lucky Georgia-dwellers (the state home to the most Waffle Houses in the country, 445) can order this DIY breakfast sandwich on a road trip.
Elsewhere online, foodie fans have shared their go-to Waffle House menu hacks, like ordering sandwiches served between two of the chain's legendary waffles (which somehow always taste better than the ones we make at home) instead of a burger bun. But, as one Reddit commenter importantly notes, "Speaking as an employee...if you want to experiment with the food or make a special request, the best time to do so is on a dead hour like around [4 p.m.] on a second shift or in the early AMs on a weekday third shift." Another apparent employee also shares, "Always tip your cook for special requests and your waitress too" — especially if you're ordering on a day with inclement weather (bless you, Waffle House Index, braving storms to bring us brekky).