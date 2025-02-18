15 Sandwiches That Deserve An Egg Upgrade

If you're ready to level up your favorite sandwich, the secret ingredient it might be missing is an egg. Eggs not only have the ability to make an ordinary sandwich extraordinary, but it can also make a pretty darned good sandwich even more delicious and indulgent. Fried eggs, scrambled eggs, and boiled eggs all have a place on sandwiches.

Adding an egg to an ordinary sandwich can sometimes turn it into a breakfast sandwich, but that's not always the case. Eggs aren't just for breakfast. After all, when you eat a cheeseburger with an egg on top, it doesn't automatically become a breakfast sandwich. Instead, adding an egg elevates the sandwich's quality by adding new flavors, textures, and more protein. So, you can try adding an egg any time of day to any type of sandwich and see just how much better it becomes — well, maybe not a peanut butter sandwich, but some swear by it anyway. In total, we've highlighted 16 sandwiches that taste even better with an egg to illustrate just what's possible with just a little imagination.