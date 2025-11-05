These Are The Fastest-Growing Chain Restaurants In 2025

The American restaurant scene is shifting faster than you can pull up into a drive-thru. While legacy chains like McDonald's (founded in 1940), Chick-fil-A (founded in 1946), and Starbucks (founded in 1971) continue to dominate the market, ambitious restaurant chains are racing to claim real estate across the country. From celebrity-backed hot chicken joints and Southern comfort food shops to Korean barbecue restaurants and submarine sandwich stores, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for rapid expansion in the fast-food industry.

But what's driving this growth? A perfect soup of factors. Private equity firms are buying up chains that have mastered the franchise model. Pandemic-era shifts in dining habits have created opportunities for brands to refine takeout, delivery, and drive-thru services. And consumers, heavily influenced by social media and always hungry for the next big thing, are embracing both nostalgic comfort food and bold new flavors. The result? Some chains are opening 50 to 60 new locations per month, while others have signed dotted lines to add hundreds of shops over the next few years.

The chains expanding fastest aren't the popular ones you'd most expect. Sure, there are chicken shops galore — and you might be familiar with a few of these — but you'll also find coffee shops leaving tiny but impactful footprints in the market, sub makers going international, and Asian specialists carving their own path. Here are ten chains that are growing the fastest and why you should keep an eye out for them.