Why Is Dave's Hot Chicken So Famous?

Dave's Hot Chicken has gone from a humble parking lot food stand to an international chain with over 100 locations and counting in under seven years. How did Dave's Hot Chicken get so famous? The short answer is because it's absolutely delicious, but the longer, more interesting explanation combines culinary expertise, camaraderie, and brilliant business strategies.

According to its website, Dave's Hot Chicken originated as a pipe dream shared by four Armenian-American friends that grew up together in Los Angeles: brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, Arman Oganeshyan, and Dave Kopushyan. While all four friends were invested in the project, Dave Kopushyan was the culinary mastermind, developing a recipe that rivals Nashville native Hattie B's.

Kopushyan worked in lofty Michelin-starred kitchens and wanted to apply the culinary craftsmanship he learned as a chef to his passion for Nashville hot chicken. However, for the sake of accessibility and their love of In-N-Out Burger, Kopushyan and his cohorts aimed for a fast-casual dining experience. When Kopushyan had developed his proprietary Nashville hot chicken recipe, the friends collectively invested all of their money to buy the equipment for a fried chicken food cart in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017.

The four friends were in their twenties at the time and, like many young adults, took to social media to attract customers. Their social media efforts, high-quality product, and a general growing demand for fried chicken in L.A. launched them into the culinary spotlight that led to the brand's rapid expansion.