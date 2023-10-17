The Carolina Reaper Has Lost Its Spot As The World's Hottest Pepper

The Carolina Reaper's 10-year reign as the world's spiciest pepper is officially over thanks to an absolute monster known as Pepper X. Ed Currie, the founder of PuckerButt Pepper Company known as Smokin' Ed, is the mad scientist behind both peppers. He received the Guinness World Record in 2013 for the Carolina Reaper, and he's received it again for Pepper X, announced as of October 16, 2023. Currie is a titan of the hot sauce scene, and fans are sure to be cheering him on, though competitive pepper-eaters may be sweating already.

The Carolina Reaper's Guinness World Record registers its heat at 1.64 million Scovilles (the Scoville Scale is the measurement of how hot a pepper is). For comparison, a jalapeno is around 5,000 Scovilles, and a habanero is anything from 100,000 to 350,000. Pepper X registers at a monstrous 2.69 million Scovilles. Currie eats some of the hottest peppers in the world on a daily basis. When he ate his first Pepper X, he reportedly lay on the ground for three hours from the pain.

Pepper X is a greenish-yellow color with a shriveled look somewhat akin to the Carolina Reaper. If you can make your way through the heat, it supposedly has a nice earthy flavor to it. Fans of the YouTube series "Hot Ones" will recognize Pepper X as the main ingredient of the hot sauce known as The Last Dab, which the host feeds to celebrities as they answer questions about their life and careers. You can buy a bottle if you dare, from program collaborator Heatonist.