Here's How Much Of Chipotle's Produce Actually Comes From Local Farms

Walk into a Chipotle and the rhythm of the line greets your — scoops of rice, the bright colors of fresh toppings laid out in front of you. The whole experience feels built around choice and speed. What's behind that spread, though, is a sourcing approach that goes deeper than most people realize. But how much of it is actually local?

According to its 2024 sustainability report, the chain purchased 47 million pounds of produce from local farms last year. That number isn't just a flashy statistic — it's tied directly to Chipotle's long-standing Food With Integrity philosophy, which emphasizes fresh ingredients, responsible sourcing, and stronger ties with farming communities. Much of that produce includes staples like avocados, tomatoes, onions, romaine lettuce, lemons and limes, jalapeños, bell peppers, and cilantro — the very ingredients that show up in its tacos, salads, burritos, and salsas.

For Chipotle, this effort is about more than checking a sustainability box. By supporting local farmers, the company reduces its environmental impact of transporting food long distances and strengthens regional food systems. It also reassures customers that their bowl isn't only convenient, but also part of a broader good. It's a tangible sign that one of the country's biggest fast-casual chains is putting its planet-friendly goals into practice in a way that diners can actually taste.