Why Sweetgreen's Pacific Northwest Menu Features A Fish No Other Region Gets
When it comes to the many fast food salads on the market for a quick-but-healthy option, Sweetgreen reigns supreme for many diners. The popular salad chain has made waves in recent years with its innovative salads and new menu offerings, like those ripple fries that launched in early 2025. For the protein to add on top of your salad, fish is one option if you want to skip another chicken or steak meal. But if you live in or visit the Pacific Northwest, expect steelhead trout, an option that differs from locations across the rest of the country.
The reason Sweetgreen locations around the Pacific Northwest, including those in Oregon and Washington, serve steelhead trout instead of salmon is all about local availability. According to Sweetgreen's website, the company sources local steelhead trout specifically for its eateries in this region. Sourcing fish locally is more sustainable, and it contributes to the local economy, so kudos to Sweetgreen for this move.
No worries when you go to order fish at a Sweetgreen in other places like New York, however, because all of the company's fish comes from suppliers who follow standards from Good Agricultural Practices or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.
Salmon vs steelhead trout at Sweetgreen
Salmon and steelhead trout are quite similar, so much so that you may not even spot the difference just by appearance. There are different varieties of salmon, with varying levels of fat content and flavors, but steelhead trout is a little different. At a glance, they're both an orange-pink hue, but salmon is a saltwater fish, whereas trout comes from fresh water. Salmon is also often fattier than steelhead trout, especially if it's farm-raised. When it comes to the taste, expect a milder fishy flavor with steelhead trout on top of your salad compared to salmon.
At Sweetgreen, there are many different offerings where you can try steelhead trout in the Pacific Northwest. It comes with the chain's Miso Glazed Steelhead Protein Plate with the likes of avocado and pickled onions, if you're in the region. There's also the Fish Taco Bowl that comes with shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, and quinoa, among other toppings. You can also add the miso-glazed steelhead trout to any of the other salads or plates. And if you prefer steak instead of fish on top of your salad, here's the cut of steak Sweetgreen uses in its dishes, which can be a costly option.