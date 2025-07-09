Why Sweetgreen's Pacific Northwest Menu Features A Fish No Other Region Gets

When it comes to the many fast food salads on the market for a quick-but-healthy option, Sweetgreen reigns supreme for many diners. The popular salad chain has made waves in recent years with its innovative salads and new menu offerings, like those ripple fries that launched in early 2025. For the protein to add on top of your salad, fish is one option if you want to skip another chicken or steak meal. But if you live in or visit the Pacific Northwest, expect steelhead trout, an option that differs from locations across the rest of the country.

The reason Sweetgreen locations around the Pacific Northwest, including those in Oregon and Washington, serve steelhead trout instead of salmon is all about local availability. According to Sweetgreen's website, the company sources local steelhead trout specifically for its eateries in this region. Sourcing fish locally is more sustainable, and it contributes to the local economy, so kudos to Sweetgreen for this move.

No worries when you go to order fish at a Sweetgreen in other places like New York, however, because all of the company's fish comes from suppliers who follow standards from Good Agricultural Practices or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.