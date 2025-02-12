If Your Hash Browns Aren't Crispy Enough, A Tiny Tweak Will Fix That

As simple as it might be to cook hash browns, there are many factors that can lead to a soggy or undercooked version of the side dish. And if you're like us, the thought of hash browns sans crispiness can ruin an entire breakfast (or whatever meal you're serving them with). Out of the many tricks to make the crispiest hash browns at home, there's one easy tip: Make them thin in the pan.

For this trick, we're discussing shredded hash browns that you pan fry, not hash brown patties or rounds. When you form those shredded hash browns into a piece to fry up, making them thinner than usual before they hit the sizzling oil will ensure maximum crispness. The thinly-formed hash browns should also cook more evenly, because they will have less potato to cook through from top to bottom. That means the outside should be perfectly crispy around the same time that the inside is cooked through. You can achieve this by forming small pieces with the shredded hash browns for individual servings or by filling the pan for one, large piece. Either way, about a half-inch in thickness is what you want for to achieve the crispness.

