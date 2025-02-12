If Your Hash Browns Aren't Crispy Enough, A Tiny Tweak Will Fix That
As simple as it might be to cook hash browns, there are many factors that can lead to a soggy or undercooked version of the side dish. And if you're like us, the thought of hash browns sans crispiness can ruin an entire breakfast (or whatever meal you're serving them with). Out of the many tricks to make the crispiest hash browns at home, there's one easy tip: Make them thin in the pan.
For this trick, we're discussing shredded hash browns that you pan fry, not hash brown patties or rounds. When you form those shredded hash browns into a piece to fry up, making them thinner than usual before they hit the sizzling oil will ensure maximum crispness. The thinly-formed hash browns should also cook more evenly, because they will have less potato to cook through from top to bottom. That means the outside should be perfectly crispy around the same time that the inside is cooked through. You can achieve this by forming small pieces with the shredded hash browns for individual servings or by filling the pan for one, large piece. Either way, about a half-inch in thickness is what you want for to achieve the crispness.
Dry potatoes, hot oil, and more tips for making the crispiest hash browns at home
There are a few tips to have in mind before you worry about making the hash browns thin. First, pick a starchy variety like russets or Idaho potatoes, because the extra starch will promise crispness. Another essential component to achieve crispy hash browns is to squeeze out all of the excess water from the spuds. Wrap the shredded potatoes in cheesecloth, paper towels, or a kitchen towel, and squeeze all of the liquid out over a bowl or sink. The bone-dry potatoes will ensure an even, golden-brown color on the outside and potatoes that are fully cooked inside.
When the potatoes are ready, it's also essential to make sure the oil is hot before dropping the hash browns into the pan so that they are crispy and don't absorb the oil. Heat a neutral oil like safflower oil or avocado oil over medium-high heat and wait to see a shimmer or ripples before you add the hash browns. And to make sure each side is crispy, carefully flip them halfway through. Finish the hash browns off with flaked sea salt to add more crunch or with a sprinkle of fresh herbs like chives or parsley for a pop of color. And if you don't like to dip the hash browns in your egg yolk or ketchup, try them with our homemade garlic aioli.