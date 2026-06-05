10 Things Cheesecake Factory Employees Know That Diners Don't
If you happen to live near one of The Cheesecake Factory's more than 200 locations, you'll know that this restaurant chain is a pretty popular destination. In fact, according to YouGov, The Cheesecake Factory ranks at No. 18 in its list of the U.S.'s most popular dining brands. That's above favorites like Taco Bell, Olive Garden, and even fast-food behemoths like McDonald's and Burger King.
If you're one of Cheesecake Factory's dedicated fans, you might think you know everything there is to know about the chain. But actually, there are some things you can only know if you've peeked behind the curtain. We were intrigued about the inner workings of this beloved restaurant chain, so we took to Reddit to find out some of the things that Cheesecake Factory employees know that diners don't.
Unsurprisingly, it turns out these workers are a fountain of knowledge about all things Cheesecake Factory. Want to know which food items are fresh? Which word is banned in every location? And, how, exactly, does the kitchen team stay on top of that enormous menu? Keep reading to get the lowdown.
It pays its workers well
When workers feel like they are valued, they perform better. It sounds blatant, but research suggests that many American companies are not showing their workers they appreciate them through the most obvious medium: Their wages. In fact, in 2022, the Economic Policy Institute and the Shift Project created a wage tracker, which found that many restaurant chains, including McDonald's, Wendy's, Pizza Hut, and Arby's, were paying most of their employees less than $15 an hour. For context: The lowest average living wage in the U.S. (in West Virginia) is $19.53, while in Hawaii, it's just over $31.01.
This is why it's significant, not just for employees but also for customers looking for great service, that, in general, The Cheesecake Factory seems to pay its workers pretty well. "I've been there 6 1/2 years and I love it," wrote one employee in the r/Serverlife subreddit in July 2025. They added: "I made $97k there last year as a full time bartender and I know at least two servers at my store cleared 80k for 2024." On the popular job search platform Indeed, many Cheesecake Factory workers also rave about the benefits and the pay.
Employees have to memorize the entire menu
If you've ever dined at The Cheesecake Factory, you'll know that this chain offers more than just cheesecake — much, much more. In fact, there are more than 250 items on a Cheesecake Factory menu. It's a heck of a lot for a diner to choose from, but while you're making your way through the extensive list of sandwiches, burgers, salads, pastas, sides, and more, spare a thought for your server, who had to learn the entire thing during training.
Yep, according to many Cheesecake Factory employees, it's not enough to know the gist of the menu. They're expected to know each item and they have to prove it. "The training was two weeks long and he had to memorize the entire menu of 14 pages including ingredients and how it was cooked," explained the mother of one former Cheesecake Factory server in the r/Serverlife subreddit.
Others say learning the menu is expected, but it's not that strict, and it's also not the end of the world if they have to ask their manager a few questions. "Learning the menu is really important," said one Cheesecake Factory employee in the r/CheesecakeFactory subreddit. They added: "Any manager will much rather you ask one of them a question if you do not know the answer rather than guessing and end up being wrong."
Servers are encouraged not to say no to customers
In some parenting styles, saying "no" to children is discouraged. Instead, one may favor communicating your feelings and encouraging little ones to do the same. Why are we talking about parenting right now? Well, it turns out, The Cheesecake Factory has a similar approach: It doesn't like to say the word "no" to its customers. In fact, instead of saying "no," Cheesecake Factory servers are encouraged to say "I'm sorry" when they can't grant a person's request.
But truthfully, there is a lot that the Cheesecake Factory can do for customers, meaning that saying "no" likely doesn't happen that often. Remember that massive menu? If you can't find something that suits you perfectly, you can usually request modifications, including removing certain ingredients. "If the ingredient is in the base sauce, your server might recommend you order something else, but we can accommodate most things," explained one Cheesecake Factory worker in the r/Cheesecake Factory subreddit.
Employees say they have to pay if a table walks out
Have you ever been tempted to dine and dash? If so, you're not alone. Back in 2018, a study by SWNS found that one in 20 diners had left a restaurant without paying their bill. And look, we understand why it might be tempting — especially in the current economy. But unfortunately, in many cases, it's not the restaurant that picks up the tab, it's the server.
According to one employee, this has been known to happen in The Cheesecake Factory. "They make you pay for walkouts, and there are more there than I've seen in any other place," said one employee in r/Serverlife. "It's so easy, the place is huge and you can't be everywhere."
If you're thinking: But isn't that illegal? It depends on state laws, and in some states, paying for unpaid tabs can be baked into employee contracts. That said, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, federal law dictates that pay cannot be docked to the extent that it takes an employee's pay below the minimum wage.
Each of the multiple kitchen stations rely on a digital computer system
The Cheesecake Factory's enormous menu isn't just a lot of work for the servers who have to memorize it, but also for the kitchen staff. Thankfully, though, workers say that everything is very organized back there. It has to be; otherwise, it would be chaos.
It works like this: The kitchens are split into multiple zones (like pasta, pizza, and salads, for example), and each zone has its own computer system. To avoid confusion and keep everything running smoothly, the screen will show only the dishes that each particular section is responsible for.
On top of this, each menu item is color-coded to help workers know when to start preparing certain items. For example, black means don't cook yet, blue means get ready to cook, and yellow signifies a dish is ready to go. "Long ago, before digital everything became standard, the kitchen Expos job was to do that manually," explained one Cheesecake Factory kitchen worker in the r/CheesecakeFactory subreddit. "Now everything in the back is digital, except the cooking process of course, this isn't McDonald's!!"
Most dishes are prepared fresh in-house, with exceptions
You could be forgiven for thinking that, with such a huge menu, The Cheesecake Factory must be reheating many of its dishes from frozen. But actually, workers say that most of what you order is made from scratch. "When I was there, there were 78 sauces, all made in house every 2-3 days," explained one former employee in the r/restaurant subreddit.
Some of what you order is made fresh daily, too. Pico de gallo, for example, is made fresh multiple times throughout the day, to ensure that you're getting the best flavor every time. But "how?!" we hear you exclaim. It's simple: With a very large kitchen team. According to workers, there are often up to eight prep cooks working during the day, and then another two to four on the evening shift.
"It's structured very well to ensure we aren't using frozen or microwaveable ingredients," confirmed one kitchen worker in the r/CheesecakeFactory subreddit. Another added, "We are a scratch kitchen. We literally make everything that day. Massive prep team." That said, there are some exceptions to the rule ...
The fries are not fresh
Some restaurant chains serve fresh french fries, but The Cheesecake Factory isn't one of them, according to some employees. In fact, this is one of the only items on the menu that is kept in the freezer. "Out of the tomb-like menu, the only things that came pre-made were the fries and the sweet plantains," said one Cheesecake Factory worker in the r/KitchenConfidential subreddit.
And it makes sense. Fries take a heck of a lot of time to prepare, and most chain restaurants don't have the time to make sure each fry is cut to the right proportions for optimal cooking. Also, sometimes, fresh fries simply don't taste as good.
"Cost and time is very different for fresh fries, at least if you want them to taste good," explained one Redditor (not openly associated with Cheesecake Factory) in the r/Cooking subreddit. "In n Out's "fresh" fries are limp and soggy, which is what you should expect [when] tossing fresh potatoes into a deep fat fryer."
The cheesecakes are frozen
Arguably more surprising than frozen french fries? Frozen cheesecakes at a chain known for its cheesecakes. Yep, it's true: The Cheesecake Factory doesn't make its most famous dessert in-house. One Cheesecake Factory worker who worked there for eight years confirmed in the r/restaurant subreddit that the cheesecakes are not made from scratch. "Sorry to break it to y'all," they said.
Again, though, the reasoning makes sense. Cooks already have their hands full with the chain's enormous menu, so they don't have enough time to prepare hundreds of cheesecakes from scratch, too. Plus, baking them in central locations (literal cheesecake factories, or, well, bakeries, as they're otherwise known) allows Cheesecake Factory to ensure each of its most famous desserts tastes the same, regardless of where in the country you eat them.
But this doesn't necessarily mean that the cheesecakes aren't made to order. After they have been thawed, workers can add different sauces and toppings. So they're kind of half-fresh, if you will.
They will always show you the cheesecakes, whether you want one or not
As we've established, The Cheesecake Factory sells far more than cheesecake. Many people love the appetizers, for example (our taste-tester's favorite is the Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip), or the fettuccine Alfredo (which is apparently a No. 1 best-seller). But after you've gorged yourself on the savory section, servers will still show you the cheesecake selection — whether you feel able to squeeze in a slice or not.
According to one ex-employee, every table must be shown and walked through the dessert menu, which, of course, includes its huge range of cheesecakes. Many people find themselves unable to say no, and if they can't stomach it there and then, they'll take a slice home to enjoy later. If you find yourself with a dessert menu and you're not sure what to go for, might we suggest the Triple Berry Bliss? It was voted as the best in our 2024 ranking of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors for its layers of flavor and "stunning visual."
Surveys are one of the best ways to show your appreciation to a server
Of course, a generous tip is gratefully received by most servers, but don't skip the survey if you want to go above and beyond for your server at the end of your meal. Like many chains, The Cheesecake Factory prints a survey at the bottom of its receipts, which allows customers to leave detailed feedback and call out their servers by name.
According to workers, these surveys really can make a difference, as managers read them regularly. "Some locations use the results in different ways, such as scheduling based on performance, offering free meal tickets, or printing the positive ones and putting them out for all staff to see," explained one worker in the r/CheesecakeFactory subreddit.
Not a fan of surveys? Other suggestions from workers include sending a glowing email to Cheesecake Factory's corporate office, telling your server's manager that you were impressed with their service, or leaving a Google review.