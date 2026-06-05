10 Things Cheesecake Factory Employees Know That Diners Don't

If you happen to live near one of The Cheesecake Factory's more than 200 locations, you'll know that this restaurant chain is a pretty popular destination. In fact, according to YouGov, The Cheesecake Factory ranks at No. 18 in its list of the U.S.'s most popular dining brands. That's above favorites like Taco Bell, Olive Garden, and even fast-food behemoths like McDonald's and Burger King.

If you're one of Cheesecake Factory's dedicated fans, you might think you know everything there is to know about the chain. But actually, there are some things you can only know if you've peeked behind the curtain. We were intrigued about the inner workings of this beloved restaurant chain, so we took to Reddit to find out some of the things that Cheesecake Factory employees know that diners don't.

Unsurprisingly, it turns out these workers are a fountain of knowledge about all things Cheesecake Factory. Want to know which food items are fresh? Which word is banned in every location? And, how, exactly, does the kitchen team stay on top of that enormous menu? Keep reading to get the lowdown.