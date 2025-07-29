There's A Reason Cheesecake Factory's Cheesecake Tastes The Same Everywhere

The Cheesecake Factory is an American dining staple. Founded in California in the 1970s, the chain is known for its extensive menu and iconic dessert case, which contains an endless array of enormous cheesecake slices. If you've noticed that things tend to taste the same no matter which location you go to, you're not crazy. Impressively, The Cheesecake Factory has managed to ensure that all of its baked goods stay consistent throughout its restaurants by prepping everything in the same two places.

The company's bakery division, known simply as The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, runs two different production facilities in the U.S. — one is located in Calabasas Hills, California, and the other is in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. All of the desserts served across The Cheesecake Factory's 362 North American restaurants are made in these facilities, as are the company's line of At Home products and items for its lesser-known restaurants.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery makes a whopping 57 different cheesecakes and desserts, and each is individually boxed and frozen on-site. They're then shipped out across the country to be thawed out and enjoyed, and when the instructions are followed, they should taste freshly made.