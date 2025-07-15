The Cheesecake Factory Owns This Lesser-Known Restaurant (And Puts The Same Foods On The Menu)

You know exactly what kind of night you're in for when you head out for happy hour at The Cheesecake Factory. The decor that evokes both European architecture and the Eye of Sauron from "The Lord of the Rings," the ever-changing menu, and the discounted alcoholic beverages add up to an unforgettable experience. But even if you're a Cheesecake Factory lover, you might be surprised to learn about its lesser-known offspring, the Grand Lux Cafe (among other interesting facts you should know about The Cheesecake Factory).

Grand Lux Cafe was opened by the same visionaries who thought up The Cheesecake Factory, the Overton family, as a specific creation for The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. It opened in 1999, a full 21 years after the first Cheesecake Factory, with foods taking inspiration from "extensive European travel exploring Italian trattorias, French bistros and the grand cafes and pastry shops of Vienna," according to the Grand Lux Cafe website. Though it began in Nevada, Grand Lux Cafe expanded across the nation and currently has locations in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Some people describe it as a more upscale version of The Cheesecake Factory, but this smaller chain shares more similarities with its parent company than differences.