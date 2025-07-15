The Cheesecake Factory Owns This Lesser-Known Restaurant (And Puts The Same Foods On The Menu)
You know exactly what kind of night you're in for when you head out for happy hour at The Cheesecake Factory. The decor that evokes both European architecture and the Eye of Sauron from "The Lord of the Rings," the ever-changing menu, and the discounted alcoholic beverages add up to an unforgettable experience. But even if you're a Cheesecake Factory lover, you might be surprised to learn about its lesser-known offspring, the Grand Lux Cafe (among other interesting facts you should know about The Cheesecake Factory).
Grand Lux Cafe was opened by the same visionaries who thought up The Cheesecake Factory, the Overton family, as a specific creation for The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. It opened in 1999, a full 21 years after the first Cheesecake Factory, with foods taking inspiration from "extensive European travel exploring Italian trattorias, French bistros and the grand cafes and pastry shops of Vienna," according to the Grand Lux Cafe website. Though it began in Nevada, Grand Lux Cafe expanded across the nation and currently has locations in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Some people describe it as a more upscale version of The Cheesecake Factory, but this smaller chain shares more similarities with its parent company than differences.
Grand Lux Cafe is a smaller, similar spinoff of The Cheesecake Factory
Upon first glance at a Grand Lux Cafe menu, you might notice that several appetizers and entrees look strikingly similar to the ones at The Cheesecake Factory. Pot stickers, Madeira Chicken, and Steak Frites are just a few of the overlapping menu items between the two restaurants. There's also the fact that both Grand Lux Cafe and The Cheesecake Factory switch up the menus twice per year (here are 13 menu items that left The Cheesecake Factory earlier this year) and that each restaurant's website offers a page dedicated to sharing step-by-step recipes for popular dishes.
Scale-wise, Grand Lux Cafe and The Cheesecake Factory demonstrate the biggest differences, as the latter operates over 200 locations, per ScrapeHero, while the former has only seven. Grand Lux Cafe also offers a much smaller menu with about 150 items, while Cheesecake Factory's options are typically in the 250 range (here's what's behind The Cheesecake Factory's famously massive menu). Even though The Cheesecake Factory is indeed known for its drool-worthy cheesecakes, some of which are available at Grand Lux Cafe, the smaller chain is unique in that it offers baked-to-order desserts, which can take between 20 to 30 minutes to prepare but are said to be well worth the wait.