Chili's Quietly Made A Major Change To Baby Back Ribs: Here's The Difference
There have been few stories bigger in the chain restaurant than Chili's recent re-emergence, and with so much news about rising sales and beloved mozzarella sticks, some big changes to its signature "Baby Back Ribs" managed to slip under the radar. Most of the news around the chain has been about the value that it's been offering, with customers drawn in by value meals and burger prices that rival fast food. But Chili's hasn't just been providing better value. After taking over in 2022, CEO Kevin Hochman also focused on simplifying the menu so that it could improve the quality of remaining signature items. One change that has gone a long way is bigger ribs with a reformulated recipe.
Rolled out in July 2025, Chili's new ribs have more meat on the bone. In fact, the chain has been providing up to 50% more ribs per order, for both the full rack and half rack sizes. Beyond that, the ribs are now finished with what the chain calls a "caramelized barbecue sauce crust." It all adds up to a more visually appealing and juicy rack of ribs, with some impressive and flavorful charring on the spices. Interestingly, this rib improvement comes from Chili's streamlining its ingredients. The chain switched its barbecue sauce from its own in-house recipe to simple Sweet Baby Ray's. After all, the popular barbecue sauce is the best selling in the country, so it must be good enough for Chili's.
Chili's offers bigger rib portions and a new caramelized crust
The changes to the ribs aren't just surface level changes either. Both reviews and customers have been positively surprised by Chili's new baby back ribs. "I got ribs from Chili's over the weekend, and I was very impressed with how much better they were than the last time I remember getting them," one Reddit user said. "The ribs I got Sunday were thick, juicy, and fall off the bone tender."
Chili's has already taken note that customer feedback and social media chatter has been highly positive, and it has been upping its marketing budget to promote the new ribs. The newest ad campaign features a remixed version of the classic baby back ribs jingle by Lizzo. The new version of was co-written and co-produced by the singer, who claims she's been a longtime Chili's fan herself, including dressing up as a fried mozzarella cheese pull for Halloween. The commercial itself is now up on YouTube, and features Lizzo not just singing the new tune, but playing a flute designed to look like a baby back rib.
While the ribs are getting all the attention with Chili's new ad campaign, they aren't the only thing the resurgent restaurant has improved. Chili's has introduced a new queso recipe, new chicken sandwiches formulations, upgraded mayo and ranch, and thicker bacon. Chili's even plussed up the items for popular triple dipper appetizer. It's been such a success that it makes you wonder why more struggling chains don't follow Chili's "secret" of making their food taste better.