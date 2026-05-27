Chili's Quietly Made A Major Change To Baby Back Ribs: Here's The Difference

There have been few stories bigger in the chain restaurant than Chili's recent re-emergence, and with so much news about rising sales and beloved mozzarella sticks, some big changes to its signature "Baby Back Ribs" managed to slip under the radar. Most of the news around the chain has been about the value that it's been offering, with customers drawn in by value meals and burger prices that rival fast food. But Chili's hasn't just been providing better value. After taking over in 2022, CEO Kevin Hochman also focused on simplifying the menu so that it could improve the quality of remaining signature items. One change that has gone a long way is bigger ribs with a reformulated recipe.

Rolled out in July 2025, Chili's new ribs have more meat on the bone. In fact, the chain has been providing up to 50% more ribs per order, for both the full rack and half rack sizes. Beyond that, the ribs are now finished with what the chain calls a "caramelized barbecue sauce crust." It all adds up to a more visually appealing and juicy rack of ribs, with some impressive and flavorful charring on the spices. Interestingly, this rib improvement comes from Chili's streamlining its ingredients. The chain switched its barbecue sauce from its own in-house recipe to simple Sweet Baby Ray's. After all, the popular barbecue sauce is the best selling in the country, so it must be good enough for Chili's.