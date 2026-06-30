Forget Costco: The 10 Best Places To Buy An Affordable Fridge In 2026
When you want to save money on kitchen appliances, refrigerators can be one of the trickiest to shop for. Brand-new ones can cost thousands, yet gambling on the cheapest models may be a fridge buying mistake that lands you with an underperforming appliance — or worse, one that breaks down. For dependable fridges at a good value, Costco is a widely recommended shopping spot, but it's not the be-all-end-all.
While we don't discourage Costco members from turning to their favorite chain, ignoring other stores could close you off from better products and deals. There are major pros and cons of buying a refrigerator at Costco, too. On the con side, it has much smaller selections than some other stores; delivery and installation isn't always covered; and the quality of these services can be spotty. Other retailers best Costco in these areas, and may also run superior sales or offer the same fridges for lower default prices.
Our top picks for budget-friendly fridge sellers offer tons of choices that deliver great performance for surprisingly low prices. From big box chains to online vendors, we looked for places with a wide range of fridges that cost $500 or less at the low end, and around $1,000 at a maximum. No matter the size, style, or brand you want, check these spots before you settle for a Costco fridge you're lukewarm on.
Lowe's
Lowe's sells a wide array of the best refrigerator brands out there for affordable base or discounted prices. You can find top-freezer fridges from Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and GE for about $300 to $600, as well as larger French door or side-by-side door models — some from luxury brands such as Forno — discounted for $800 to $1,000. Lowe's also has a price-matching policy with competing retailers, and frequently offers bundle deals to save you extra cash when you buy more than one appliance.
Home Depot
In a Costco versus Home Depot matchup to see which store sells more affordable kitchen appliances, we declared Home Depot the winner for fridges, with a wider selection than Costco at equally great prices. Home Depot's cheapest fridges range from $270 to $350 on sale, while some of its best-rated refrigerators, from brands such as GE, Frigidaire, and LG, can be found on discount for $600 to $850. Its protection plan options and price-matching policy (which covers retailers such as Walmart and Amazon) are also solid.
Walmart
Walmart is synonymous with low prices, and its refrigerators are no exception. The grocery chain sells compact, top-freezer models at base prices or on markdown for as low as $200, while larger fridges from reputable, budget-friendly brands, such as Hamilton Beach, can go for $600 to around $1,000. Take advantage of tips for saving money at Walmart, including paying attention to the limited-time rollback sales on its website and app, and you could score a top-notch fridge for a serious steal.
Best Buy
According to homeowners, Best Buy is an underrated gem for refrigerators, especially with its consistent, highly rated delivery and installation services (which may come free when you order your fridge online). Its most budget-friendly options range from $350 to $450 on sale, and you can also find many high-tech smart fridges for lower rates than at other stores. Also look out for Best Buy's "open box" deals, or fridges with open packaging that may be discounted for over $100.
Secondhand appliance sellers
So long as you thoroughly inspect potential purchases, it's totally okay to buy a fridge secondhand from used appliance stores. In fact, thrifty homeowners on social media say that stores selling "scratch and dent" appliances are the absolute best for scoring an affordable fridge. Many refrigerators labeled as "scratch and dent" only have minor cosmetic issues that are hardly noticeable or even hidden from view, yet the fridges still function perfectly and come drastically discounted. Don't neglect to scour independent appliance stores near you for these hot finds.
AJ Madison
Appliance seller AJ Madison's website has a massive selection of refrigerators on the more stylish side, often sold at limited-time discounts. Sleek, compact fridges from brands such as Danby and Summit start at $440, but the site also offers full-size fridges, smart refrigerators, and colorful retro-style models for around $700 to $1,000, depending on current sales. Check AJ Madison's clearance and closeout sections to see if you can nab a fancier fridge for a great deal.
Amazon
You might have never thought to buy a fridge on Amazon, but the online marketplace sells new models from brands such as Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool for hundreds of dollars off MSRP, even past Prime Day. Just make sure to inspect listings carefully; many appliances on Amazon are listed by third-party sellers, which can make shipping, returns, and warranties a bit unpredictable. Try to order from official brand storefronts when you can, and make sure your purchase is protected up to your standards.
Wayfair
As one of the biggest online furniture stores, Wayfair sells affordable fridges for all tastes, sometimes at discounts of 50% off or more. Choose from apartment-sized models under $500; larger fridges from Hamilton Beach, LG, and Samsung at $600 to $850; and even top-of-the-line Bosch refrigerators with over $700 shaved off the price. To make it even easier to find the perfect fridge, Wayfair's extensive search functions let you look for products by size, style, features, counter depth, included installation services, and more.
Sam's Club
While Costco tends to have cheaper refrigerators than Sam's Club, don't count out Costco's eternal rival from the outset. Sam's Club still sells compact fridges from popular brands for as low as $230 to $445, as well as French door refrigerators under $900 from Farberware, Hamilton Beach, and more. The chain's website also offers unbelievable discounts that can slash around $1,000 off premium fridges from LG, Forno, Kenmore, and Thor Kitchen, though these promotions are often for members only.
US Appliance
Another handy online shopping spot, US Appliance stocks a huge range of refrigerators that frequently go on sale for hundreds of bucks off. The site's discounted fridges from favorite brands can go as low as $600, and you can also find GE or LG products that ordinarily cost well over $1,200 for around $890 to $945. Orders over $999 also qualify for free delivery, and US Appliance lets you submit price match requests over email or the phone.