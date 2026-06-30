Forget Costco: The 10 Best Places To Buy An Affordable Fridge In 2026

When you want to save money on kitchen appliances, refrigerators can be one of the trickiest to shop for. Brand-new ones can cost thousands, yet gambling on the cheapest models may be a fridge buying mistake that lands you with an underperforming appliance — or worse, one that breaks down. For dependable fridges at a good value, Costco is a widely recommended shopping spot, but it's not the be-all-end-all.

While we don't discourage Costco members from turning to their favorite chain, ignoring other stores could close you off from better products and deals. There are major pros and cons of buying a refrigerator at Costco, too. On the con side, it has much smaller selections than some other stores; delivery and installation isn't always covered; and the quality of these services can be spotty. Other retailers best Costco in these areas, and may also run superior sales or offer the same fridges for lower default prices.

Our top picks for budget-friendly fridge sellers offer tons of choices that deliver great performance for surprisingly low prices. From big box chains to online vendors, we looked for places with a wide range of fridges that cost $500 or less at the low end, and around $1,000 at a maximum. No matter the size, style, or brand you want, check these spots before you settle for a Costco fridge you're lukewarm on.