Costco Vs Home Depot: Which Store Sells The Most Affordable Kitchen Appliances?
Whether you need to finish a kitchen with all-new appliances or it's simply time to replace that faulty microwave, smart shopping can save a noteworthy sum. Among the top two retailers with competitive prices worth a side-by-side comparison are home repair retailer Home Depot and big box store Costco. Both sell all of the key appliances you might need, including gas or electric ranges. But which is more cost-effective? You'll want to review the key appliances, and you'll want to price-check them at each store before committing — keep in mind, though, that prices may vary depending on the store's location.
Both Home Depot and Costco offer promotions and sales events that are worth waiting for if there isn't one taking place when you're shopping. Costco currently offers $150 off when you buy two appliances, $300 for three, $450 for four, and up to $600 off five or more items. Additionally, select LG appliances are marked down by up to $1,300. Meanwhile, Home Depot is offering up to $500 off on select appliances. Some appliances, such as cooking range hoods, are marked down by 25%. Let's take a closer look at some of the more popular large kitchen appliances.
Electric range stove and oven
Depending on where you live or your own preferences, you might need to opt for an electric range. Costco and Home Depot both offer a range of electric stoves built on top of ovens, including double ovens, induction ovens, and more. At Costco, prices range from $500 to over $4,000. The electric stove and oven combination appliance is typically around $1,050, on average, with 20 appliances to choose from. You can filter your search by price, brand, oven type, and even cooktop heating type, such as induction or radiant.
For this specific combination appliance with a variety of options, such as cooktop heating type and oven type, Home Depot tends to be a bit cheaper. The store also offers three times more electric ranges and ovens to choose from. The filters and price range — $500 to over $5,000 — are similar. The median falls around $1,050, with 70 appliances falling between $1,000 and $2,000 at the time of writing. But with so many more choices, there are over 50 options that fall between $500 and $1,000, so there are ample stoves and ovens to find one you like in your price range.
Gas range stove and oven
In the debate over gas vs. electric, there are certainly pros and cons to both. Gas, however, remains a favorite among chefs for its ability to heat quickly and for the ease with which they can control the level of heat. If you find you prefer gas stovetops, Costco and Home Depot both offer a good selection of stove and oven appliances, just like their electric options.
Costco offers 38 options, with the majority of them falling between $1,000 and $2,000, though there are options as low as $830. Home Depot, however, offers nearly 200 gas stoves built into ovens to choose from. A total of 63 options fall into the same $1,000 to $2,000 range, while 21 fall below the lowest prices at Costco. The cheapest option is just $500 at Home Depot, and many fall below $800 as well. This makes the home repair retailer the more affordable option between the two for gas cooktops.
Microwaves
When it comes to microwaves, both Costco and Home Depot offer a similar number of options at approximately 20, though Costco has a few more to choose from — 26. Both have a variety of options that range from roughly $800 to $1,200, but there is a much cheaper selection as well. For standalone microwaves, either on the countertop or installed above your cooktop range, Costco has much more affordable options than Home Depot, specifically a $80 microwave.
Both stores have microwaves that cost around $150. If you're shopping to bundle or to take advantage of a kitchen appliance package, it's worth evaluating your options and your ideal appliance selection at both stores before buying. However, if you only need a microwave and no other appliances, Costco is likely your best option with the best price. Don't forget to consult the reviews and ratings of each store's microwaves before selecting your new microwave. Tasting Table has even ranked some of the best microwave brands, if you have trouble deciding which to spring for.
Refrigerators
Refrigerators are one of the largest and most important appliances to join your kitchen. They do, after all, ensure your food is safe to eat. That's why you'll want to avoid some of the biggest mistakes when buying one, including avoiding one refrigerator brand in particular. With nearly 90 options at Costco and 600 to choose from at Home Depot, there is no shortage of fridges to shop through.
The bulk of Costco's refrigerators fall between $1,000 and $2,000, but there are affordable options between $200 and $900. Many are Energy Star certified, and there are several finishes to choose from, with stainless steel being one of the most ubiquitous options. Over at Home Depot, the cheapest price rings in around $400. There are, however, over 100 results for the same cost-effective price range as Costco, up to $900. Many, however, are priced beyond that. With so many options within the affordable price range, Home Depot is likely the better option with a wider selection.
Kitchen appliance packages
Both stores offer a selection of appliance packages that are well-suited to fully equip a kitchen. This is a great option if you need to buy multiple appliances at a discounted rate that surpasses what you would save on individual items. Costco features a few different options, including all-electric, all-gas, or a combination of cooking types. Out of 27 packages, the most affordable fall into the $2,000 to $5,000 range. These typically include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and an oven with a cooktop range.
There are more than 100 options at Home Depot. The bulk of the most cost-effective packages fall into the same price range as Costco and include the same appliances, but you can buy by brand. There are, however, packages for under $2,000 worth considering, making Home Depot the more affordable option.
It's always a good idea to consider what you need and to write down exactly what you're looking for before you start shopping. With a clear idea, you can shop more easily by comparing online before heading into stores, which will help save you time and money. Don't wait too long, though, because tariffs will likely raise the price of many kitchen appliances made overseas.