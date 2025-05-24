Costco Vs Home Depot: Which Store Sells The Most Affordable Kitchen Appliances?

Whether you need to finish a kitchen with all-new appliances or it's simply time to replace that faulty microwave, smart shopping can save a noteworthy sum. Among the top two retailers with competitive prices worth a side-by-side comparison are home repair retailer Home Depot and big box store Costco. Both sell all of the key appliances you might need, including gas or electric ranges. But which is more cost-effective? You'll want to review the key appliances, and you'll want to price-check them at each store before committing — keep in mind, though, that prices may vary depending on the store's location.

Both Home Depot and Costco offer promotions and sales events that are worth waiting for if there isn't one taking place when you're shopping. Costco currently offers $150 off when you buy two appliances, $300 for three, $450 for four, and up to $600 off five or more items. Additionally, select LG appliances are marked down by up to $1,300. Meanwhile, Home Depot is offering up to $500 off on select appliances. Some appliances, such as cooking range hoods, are marked down by 25%. Let's take a closer look at some of the more popular large kitchen appliances.