Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Has The Best Deal On Refrigerators?

Flickering lights, suspicious pools of water, or irritating noises? Refrigerators tend to warn homeowners before kicking the bucket. If the time has come for an upgrade, you want the best deal. Sam's Club and Costco are both revered amongst seasoned bargain hunters. Yet, according to research by Mashed, there is a clear winner: Costco has the best deal on refrigerators.

The appliance that stole the podium is Costco's Midea Garage Ready Top Mount Refrigerator. This fridge costs about $580, significantly undercutting the $695 LG Top Mount Refrigerator from Sam's Club. There's a slight discrepancy in ratings; the Midea has 3.3 stars, while the LG has 4.6. Still, that $105 saving doesn't lie. Sam's Club primarily competes through markdowns (the LG appliance was originally $1,045), and both stores have Samsung fridges available for less than $1,000. However, Costco has a larger range of non-commercial refrigerators, and for customers seeking higher ratings, appliances like this Mora Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator at $649.

As for how Costco's returns policy stacks up to Sam's Club, the two are neck-and-neck. Unsatisfied customers are entitled to Costco's hassle-free returns policy, with full refunds available for 90 days post-purchase. The same applies to customers at Sam's Club, and both have generous two-year warranties. Pricing aside, the main deciding factor seems to be delivery: Costco is more flexible with shipping locations and installations, and good deals should be accessible, right?